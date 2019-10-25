K-State Handles Emporia State in Exhibition Win, 86-49

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Xavier Sneed led all scorers with 18 points, Montavious Murphy added 11 rebounds and David Sloan chipped in a game-high 7 assists as K-State topped Emporia State, 86-49, to open exhibition play at Bramlage Coliseum Friday night.

Sneed scored 11 of his game-high tally after the break and was joined in double figures by Antonio Gordon (16) and Murphy (10) while the Wildcats dispatched the Hornets in each team’s first action of the 2019-20 season.

K-State shot 45.6 percent from the field in the contest, including 35.5 percent from long range while limiting Emporia State to 34.0 percent overall. The Wildcats out-rebounded the Hornets 47-34.

