Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 7 – 10/23/19

October 23, 2019, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Week 7 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, October 21. This is the final week of rankings for the 2019 season.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley 26-8 (1)
2. Garden City 30-3 (4)
3. Washburn Rural 34-5 (2)
4. Blue Valley North 23-8 (3)
5. Gardner-Edgerton 24-9 (6)
6. Shawnee Mission Northwest 26-10 (8)
7. Derby 29-8 (NR)
8. Mill Valley 24-10 (7)
9. Lawrence-Free State 22-13 (9)
10. Blue Valley West 20-13 (10)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 33-2 (1)
2. Spring Hill 34-2 (2)
3. St. Thomas Aquinas 27-6 (3)
4. Lansing 28-4 (4)
5. Maize South 36-2 (5)
6. Topeka-Seaman 27-9 (7)
7. Shawnee Heights 26-8 (6)
8. Bishop Carroll 31-6 (8)
9. Basehor-Linwood 30-5 (10)
10. Andover 30-6 (9)
Class 4A
1. Andale 31-2 (1)
2. Topeka-Hayden 23-14 (2)
3. Bishop Miege 14-20 (3)
4. Independence 28-3 (5)
5. Louisburg 18-15 (4)
6. Chapman 23-10 (6)
7. Circle 29-6 (7)
8. Nickerson 24-12 (8)
9. Eudora 23-13 (10)
10. Holton 26-11 (9)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 30-5 (1)
2. Wichita-Trinity Academy 30-5 (2)
3. Beloit 32-3 (3)
4. Hesston 29-6 (5)
5. Silver Lake 24-11 (4)
6. Sabetha 29-8 (7)
7. Frontenac 31-4 (6)
8. Thomas More Prep 31-6 (8)
9. Scott Community 31-3 (NR)
10. Cheney 26-8 (10)
Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 36-2 (2)
2. Wabaunsee 31-3 (1)
3. Sedgwick 36-1 (3)
4. Valley Heights 33-4 (4)
5. Smith Center 31-4 (5)
6. Garden Plain 24-9 (6)
7. Ellinwood 31-4 (10)
8. Spearville 32-2 (8)
9. Belle Plaine 29-5 (7)
10. Jackson Heights 31-3 (9)
Class 1A
1. Rural Vista 33-4 (1)
2. Centralia 29-6 (2)
3. Thunder Ridge 30-5 (6)
4. Cunningham 30-6 (8)
5. Flinthills 31-4 (3)
6. Little River 26-9 (5)
7. Attica 30-7 (7)
8. Chetopa 33-5 (10)
9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 29-7 (4)
10. Golden Plains 27-6 (9)