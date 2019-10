Kansas Jayhawk Basketball Plays Here!

Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are loaded and ready to take the Big 12 Conference by storm. After failing to win the league title for the first time in 14 years, the team is hungry and ready to move back into the spotlight.

Catch every Jayhawk game right here on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and FM 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas. Pregame 30 minutes prior to tipoff.

Streaming of Kansas Athletics is restricted to a 75 mile radius of our radio stations. This would be a 75 mile radius of Marysville, Kansas for FM 95.5 KNDY, and a 75 mile radius of Cawker City, Kansas for Z-96.3 The Lake. This is a restriction placed on us by Learfield IMG College, the play by play rights holder for both Kansas and Kansas State Universities.

