K-State Basketball Plays Here!

K-State Head Coach Bruce Weber is entering his 7th season and he is looking to repeat as Big 12 Conference Champions again in 2019. After a 25-12 season last year, the team wants to improve, but will need to do it with younger talent. Listen to every K-State Basketball game this season on Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas and Classic Country FM 94.1 & 1570 AM KNDY in Northeast Kansas.

Streaming of Kansas State Athletics is restricted to a 75 mile radius of our radio stations. This would be a 75 mile radius of Marysville, Kansas for Classic Country FM 94.1 KNDY, and a 75 mile radius of Norton, Kansas for Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK. This is a restriction placed on us by Learfield IMG College, the play by play rights holder for both Kansas and Kansas State Universities.

