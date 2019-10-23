K-State Basketball Plays Here!

K-State Head Coach Bruce Weber is entering his 7th season and he is looking to repeat as Big 12 Conference Champions again in 2019. After a 25-12 season last year, the team wants to improve, but will need to do it with younger talent. Listen to every K-State Basketball game this season on Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas and Classic Country FM 94.1 & 1570 AM KNDY in Northeast Kansas.

Streaming of Kansas State Athletics is restricted to a 75 mile radius of our radio stations. This would be a 75 mile radius of Marysville, Kansas for Classic Country FM 94.1 KNDY, and a 75 mile radius of Norton, Kansas for Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK. This is a restriction placed on us by Learfield IMG College, the play by play rights holder for both Kansas and Kansas State Universities.

Wed 30

CBB: Washburn at Kansas State [EXHIBITION][RESTRICTED STREAMING]

October 30 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Nov 05

CBB: North Dakota State at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

November 5 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Nov 09

CBB: Kansas State at UNLV [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

November 9 @ 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Thomas & Mack Center
Nov 13

CBB: Monmouth at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

November 13 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Nov 19

CBB: Arkansas Pine Bluff at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAM]

November 19 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Nov 25

CBB: Kansas State vs. Pittsburgh [FORT MYERS TIPOFF][RESTRICTED STREAMING]

November 25 @ 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Suncoast Credit Union Arena
Nov 27

CBB: Kansas State vs. Bradley/Northwestern [FORT MYERS TIPOFF][RESTRICTED STREAMING]

November 27
Suncoast Credit Union Arena
Dec 02

CBB: Florida A&M at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

December 2 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Dec 07

CBB: Marquette at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

December 7 @ 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Dec 11

CBB: Alabama State at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

December 11 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Dec 14

CBB: Kansas State vs. Mississippi State [NEVER FORGET TRIBUTE][RESTRICTED STREAMING]

December 14 @ 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Prudential Center
Dec 21

CBB: Kansas State vs. St. Louis [WILDCAT CLASSIC][RESTRICTED STREAMING]

December 21 @ 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Sprint Center
Dec 29

CBB: Tulsa at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

December 29 @ 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Jan 04

CBB: Kansas State at Oklahoma [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

January 4, 2020 @ 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Lloyd Noble Center
Jan 07

CBB: TCU at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

January 7, 2020 @ 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Jan 11

CBB: Kansas State at Texas [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

January 11, 2020 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Frank Erwin Center
Jan 18

CBB: West Virginia at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

January 18, 2020 @ 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Jan 21

CBB: Kansas State at Kansas [KSU FEED][RESTRICTED STREAMING]

January 21, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Allen Fieldhouse
Jan 25

CBB: Kansas State at Alabama [BIG 12/SEC CHALLENGE][RESTRICTED STREAMING]

January 25, 2020 @ 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Coleman Coliseum
Jan 29

CBB: Oklahoma at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

January 29, 2020 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Feb 01

CBB: Kansas State at West Virginia [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

February 1, 2020 @ 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
WVU Coliseum
Feb 03

CBB: Baylor at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

February 3, 2020 @ 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Feb 08

CBB: Kansas State at Iowa State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

February 8, 2020 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Hilton Coliseum
Feb 11

CBB: Oklahoma State at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

February 11, 2020 @ 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Feb 15

CBB: Kansas State at TCU [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

February 15, 2020 @ 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Schollmaier Arena
Feb 19

CBB: Kansas State at Texas Tech [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

February 19, 2020 @ 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM
United Supermarkets Arena
Feb 22

CBB: Texas at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

February 22, 2020 @ 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Feb 25

CBB: Kansas State at Baylor [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

February 25, 2020 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Ferrell Center
Feb 29

CBB: Kansas at Kansas State [KSU FEED][RESTRICTED STREAMING]

February 29, 2020 @ 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Bramlage Coliseum
Mar 04

CBB: Kansas State at Oklahoma State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

March 4, 2020 @ 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Gallagher-Iba Arena
Mar 07

CBB: Iowa State at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

March 7, 2020 @ 3:00 PM
Bramlage Coliseum

