Late Texas Field Goal Foils Kansas’ Upset Bid

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

AUSTIN – Kansas football’s upset bid of the No. 15 Texas Longhorns fell just short in Austin Saturday night, as Cameron Dicker kicked a 33-yard game-winning field goal as the game clock expired to put his team ahead on the scoreboard, 50-48.

KU took the lead with 1:11 remaining, scoring a touchdown and a 2-point conversion, both thrown by senior quarterback Carter Stanley. Wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., caught his second touchdown of the night from Stanley on the drive, while senior Daylon Charlot made the catch at the back of the end zone from Stanley for the 2-point conversion to put the Jayhawks ahead, 48-47.

Texas’ offense countered once again though, and drove 60 yards down the field in 10 plays to have the night capped off by Dicker’s game-winning field goal.

Sophomore Pooka Williams Jr., led the Wildcats with 190 rushing yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns, marking his seventh career game with 100+ rushing yards. The Jayhawks accumulated 569 yards of total offense, the second display of over 500 yards this season, topping the 567 yard performance against Boston College on September 13.

Kansas will return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 26 to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders for Homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the game airing on FS1.