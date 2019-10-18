Norton Public Library News For The Week Of October 21st

NPL News for the week of October 21st:

Lego Club for Kids on Monday, October 21st, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Come to the Library to see the Lego Creations on display.

“Mother Goose Moments,” an interactive story-time for babies through age 2, will be held at the Library Tuesday, October 22nd, 10:30 a.m. Bring your little ones for musical games, stories, and snacks.

Chess Club for Kids will held on Tuesday, October 22nd, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Jamison Otter will be the instructor.

Art Club for Kids will be held at the Library on Wednesday, October 23rd, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Come see our budding artists’ creations on display in our Art Club Gallery!

Preschool Storytime will be held at the Library on Thursday, October 24th, 10:30 a.m. Library staff will be sharing stories, songs, games and a craft. Come join the fun!

Miss Smith and the Haunted Library by Michael Garland Story Walk will be outside the Library, weather permitting, on Monday, October 28th to Friday, November 1st. Read the story as you walk and come into the Library for a prize!

The Norton Public Library is proud to present: The Deathly Hallows Escape Room.

This event is by appointment only and 6 people maximum per group. The Deathly Hallows Escape Room will take place from Monday, October 14th – Tuesday, October 29th! (This event is intended for ages 10 and up and an admission fee will apply upon registration. All groups with children under the age of 18 MUST be accompanied by a parent .) Sign up NOW or stop in for more information! There are a few spots still available!

Bear Figurine Display is presented by Janet Mathes and is open for silent auction bids. Please stop into the Library for inquiries. All proceeds will go toward purchasing children’s books.