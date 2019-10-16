Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament Seeding Set

The 2019 Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament will take place Saturday at Onaga. THe seedings for this tournament are available below, with notes on tie breakers.
|Seed
|Team
|League
|Overall
|1
|Valley Heights
|12-0
|28-4
|2
|Centralia
|11-1
|25-5
|3
|Frankfort
|9-3
|20-11
|4
|Clifton-Clyde
|9-3
|21-9
|5
|Hanover
|7-5
|17-14
|6
|Wetmore
|6-6
|14-17
|7
|Washington County
|6-6
|11-19
|8
|Doniphan West
|5-7
|9-20
|9
|Linn
|4-8
|12-20
|10
|Axtell
|3-9
|9-22
|11
|Blue Valley
|3-9
|12-20
|12
|Onaga
|2-10
|6-22
|13
|Troy
|1-11
|1-27
- Frankfort defeated Clifton-Clyde in Week 6
- Wetmore defeated Washington Co. in Week 4
- Axtell defeated Blue Valley in Week 4