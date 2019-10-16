Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament Seeding Set

By
Derek Nester
-

The 2019 Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament will take place Saturday at Onaga. THe seedings for this tournament are available below, with notes on tie breakers.

Seed Team League Overall
1 Valley Heights 12-0 28-4
2 Centralia 11-1 25-5
3 Frankfort 9-3 20-11
4 Clifton-Clyde 9-3 21-9
5 Hanover 7-5 17-14
6 Wetmore 6-6 14-17
7 Washington County 6-6 11-19
8 Doniphan West 5-7 9-20
9 Linn 4-8 12-20
10 Axtell 3-9 9-22
11 Blue Valley 3-9 12-20
12 Onaga 2-10 6-22
13 Troy 1-11 1-27

 

  • Frankfort defeated Clifton-Clyde in Week 6
  • Wetmore defeated Washington Co. in Week 4
  • Axtell defeated Blue Valley in Week 4

