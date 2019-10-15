New High School Football Districts Announced For 2020-2021 Seasons

The Kansas State High School Activities Association last week released new classifications for schools, and this includes an update to the 2-year cycle for high school football.

The Marysville Bulldogs will continue to play in 3A and will be in District 5. They will face North Central Kansas League foes Chapman, Clay Center and Concordia in district play, as well as Council Grove and Riley County in 2020.

The Valley Heights Mustangs and Centralia Panthers will compete in 1A, District 2. Both teams will face each other, as well as Twin Valley League 11-man foe Troy in district play, as well as Horton, Jackson Heights, Wabaunsee and Jefferson County North.

Washington County will join the 8-Man, Division I level in 2020, and face TVL foes Clifton-Clyde and Doniphan West, as well as Burlingame, Maranatha Academy and Valley Falls in district play.

The rest of the Twin Valley League 8-Man teams will compete in Division II, District 3. That comprises of Axtell, Frankfort, Hanover, Linn, Onaga, Blue Valley-Randolph as well as Wetmore.

