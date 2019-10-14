Over 1,000 Students Competing In Kansas Clay Target League Fall Season

Kansas – 1,047 student athletes representing 51 high school shooting sport teams are competing for six weeks this fall in the Kansas State High School Clay Target League. The organization’s fall season began on September 15th and will conclude on October 26th.

“The high participation this fall is a reflection of the tremendous success of our spring offering, in which over 1,800 student athletes representing 84 teams participated.” John Nelson, President of the KSSHSCTL, said. “With more new teams already being formed for the spring, along with the expansion of existing teams, we expect to see over 2,000 student athletes participating this spring in Kansas’s fastest-growing and safest high school sport.”

Since its founding in 2001, the League has no reported injuries. Nationwide, over 32,000 students representing over 1,000 school-approved teams participated in the League this year.

The KSSHSCTL Fall League offering is open to high school teams that competed in the 2019 Spring League. The fall competition is 3 weeks shorter than in the spring, and there is no final tournament to end the season.

The Kansas State High School Clay Target League attracts student athletes to participate in shooting sports while creating a “virtual” competition among high school teams throughout Kansas. Family travel is minimal because practices and competitions are conducted at a shooting range near the school’s location. Conferences are determined by team size rather than geographic location for fair competition. Athletes earn True Team® scoring points as determined by their performance and ranking against all athlete scores within their team’s conference. The team score and overall standing are calculated by adding the earned points from qualifying athletes and posted on the KSSHSCTL’s website. Athletes and their families track their individual and team performance on their phone, tablet or computer via the Shooter Performance Tracker®.

The Kansas State High School Clay Target League is a member of the USA High School Clay Target League, a division of the USA Clay Target League – a non-profit corporation. The League is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity for high schools and students in grades 6 through 12. The League’s priority are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order. Each student is required to pass a comprehensive firearm safety education course prior to participation.