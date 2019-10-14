Norton City Council Agenda For October 16, 2019

A G E N D A
October 16, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.
Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approve October 2, 2019 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Scott Beutler – $ 9,000 – Reroofing at 109 N. Wabash
Ted Hull – $ 900 – Construct deck at 509 N. State
Brenda Sanders – $ 2,200 – Construct deck at 506 Home
Anise Gill – $ 5,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 508 E. Wilton
Valley Hope Assoc. – $ 2,600 – Install temporary storage pods at 103 S. Wabash
Visitors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller –
Karen Griffiths – Discuss outstanding loan from Norton Revolving Loan Fund
– Report on meeting to discuss administration of Norton Revolving Loan Funds
– Report on meeting to discuss Rescue Services Agreement with Norton County
Gerry Cullumber –
James Moreau –
Gerald Jones – Utility Committee Meeting Report
Donna Foley –
Ron Briery –
Jerry Jones – Parks Committee Meeting Report
Dennis Gilhousen –
Robert Bowman – Public Works Committee Meeting Report
Darla Ellis –
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #20
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
October 14
|
Parks Committee Meeting
|
3:00 p.m.
|
October 14
|
Utility Committee Meeting
|
3:30 p.m.
|
October 16
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 21
|
Planning Commission Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 28
|
Mtg w/County at Commissioner’s Room in Courthouse
|
4:00 p.m.
|
November 6
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Gerald Jones
|
Donna Foley
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Robert Bowman
|
Vice Chair:
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Jerry Jones
|
Donna Foley
|
Robert Bowman
|
Gerald Jones
|
Member
|
Gerald Jones
|
Robert Bowman
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Donna Foley
|
Dennis Gilhousen