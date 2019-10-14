Norton City Council Agenda For October 16, 2019

A G E N D A

October 16, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Flag Salute

Approve October 2, 2019 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Scott Beutler – $ 9,000 – Reroofing at 109 N. Wabash

Ted Hull – $ 900 – Construct deck at 509 N. State

Brenda Sanders – $ 2,200 – Construct deck at 506 Home

Anise Gill – $ 5,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 508 E. Wilton

Valley Hope Assoc. – $ 2,600 – Install temporary storage pods at 103 S. Wabash

Visitors :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller –

Karen Griffiths – Discuss outstanding loan from Norton Revolving Loan Fund

– Report on meeting to discuss administration of Norton Revolving Loan Funds

– Report on meeting to discuss Rescue Services Agreement with Norton County

Gerry Cullumber –

James Moreau –

Gerald Jones – Utility Committee Meeting Report

Donna Foley –

Ron Briery –

Jerry Jones – Parks Committee Meeting Report

Dennis Gilhousen –

Robert Bowman – Public Works Committee Meeting Report

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #20

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

October 14 Parks Committee Meeting 3:00 p.m. October 14 Utility Committee Meeting 3:30 p.m. October 16 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. October 21 Planning Commission Meeting 5:30 p.m. October 28 Mtg w/County at Commissioner’s Room in Courthouse 4:00 p.m. November 6 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m.