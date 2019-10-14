Norton City Council Agenda For October 16, 2019

A G E N D A

October 16, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.

Roll Call

Flag Salute

Approve October 2, 2019 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Scott Beutler – $ 9,000 – Reroofing at 109 N. Wabash

Ted Hull – $ 900 – Construct deck at 509 N. State

Brenda Sanders – $ 2,200 – Construct deck at 506 Home

Anise Gill – $ 5,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 508 E. Wilton

Valley Hope Assoc. – $ 2,600 – Install temporary storage pods at 103 S. Wabash

Visitors:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller

Karen Griffiths – Discuss outstanding loan from Norton Revolving Loan Fund

– Report on meeting to discuss administration of Norton Revolving Loan Funds

– Report on meeting to discuss Rescue Services Agreement with Norton County

Gerry Cullumber –

James Moreau –

Gerald Jones – Utility Committee Meeting Report

Donna Foley –

Ron Briery –

Jerry Jones – Parks Committee Meeting Report

Dennis Gilhousen –

Robert Bowman – Public Works Committee Meeting Report

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #20

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

October 14

Parks Committee Meeting

3:00 p.m.

October 14

Utility Committee Meeting

3:30 p.m.

October 16

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

October 21

Planning Commission Meeting

5:30 p.m.

October 28

Mtg w/County at Commissioner’s Room in Courthouse

4:00 p.m.

November 6

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Dennis Gilhousen

Gerald Jones

Donna Foley

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Robert Bowman

Vice Chair:

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Jerry Jones

Donna Foley

Robert Bowman

Gerald Jones

Member

Gerald Jones

Robert Bowman

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Donna Foley

Dennis Gilhousen

