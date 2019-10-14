Hearing Scheduled for Changes to Pet Animal Health Regulations

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, to consider the adoption of proposed changes to pet animal health regulations. The hearing will be held in room 124 on the first floor of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan.

One proposed new regulation, K.A.R. 9-18-23, would allow, under specified conditions, the transfer and adoption of feline immunodeficiency virus-positive (“FIV”) cats. The other proposal would repeal several regulations (K.A.R. 9-12-1, 9-23-2, and 9-23-3) which had previously regulated hobby kennel operators; those operators are now subject to general requirements, so specific regulations are no longer necessary.

A copy of the proposed new regulation, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. All interested persons may attend the hearing and may present comments either orally or in writing, or both. Written comments can be submitted on the public comment website prior to the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodation in order to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least five days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, please contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715.