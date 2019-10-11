River Valley Extension To Host Disaster Financial Preparedness Classes

River Valley Extension District has rescheduled a program on disaster financial preparedness and will offer the presentation in Washington on Tuesday evening, October 15th. While being physically prepared can be vital to survival, being financially prepared is also important during and following a disaster! Monica Thayer, Family Resource Management Extension Agent, will be sharing the four steps to becoming financially prepared for a disaster with tips and resources to make the process successful. Those interested may attend

Tuesday, October 15: FNB – Washington at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, October 28: 4-H Building – Belleville at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30: Commercial Building – Concordia at 6:00 p.m.

There is no cost to attend. Please RSVP to the River Valley District – Belleville office at 785-527-5084 or mthayer@ksu.edu at least 24 hours in advance to the session. Lack of RSVPs may result in a session being cancelled or rescheduled. Any questions may be directed to Monica Thayer, Family Resource Management Extension Agent, at 785-527-5084 or mthayer@ksu.edu