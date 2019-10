City of Marysville will hold a public hearing Monday evening, during the regular city council meeting at 7 to hear comments regarding the application for and plans to build a new fire station on north 20th street. The architect and grant writer for the project, and members of the police and fire committee will be on hand from 6-7 pm to address questions and share concept drawings and plans for the building. The public is encouraged to attend at Marysville City Hall.