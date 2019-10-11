KNDY Area High School Football Scoreboard – 10/11/19

North Central Kansas League
Chapman 34, Smoky Valley 8
Coffeyville 28, Abilene 12
Concordia 42, Goodland 34
Halstead 45, Clay Center 20
Marysville 60, Royal Valley 28
Wamego 49, Hiawatha 6
Area 6-Man Football
Linn 66, Tescott 16
Twin Valley League 8-Man
Axtell 28, Hanover 26
Clifton-Clyde 50, Stockton 0
Doniphan West 48, Wetmore 7 (End of 3rd Qtr)
Frankfort 54, St. John’s/Tipton 20
Onaga 54, Blue Valley-Randolph 8
Victoria 54, Washington Co. 8
Twin Valley League 11-Man
Centralia 58, Northern Heights 19
Jackson Heights 54, Troy 24
Valley Heights 64, Wabaunsee 20
Area Teams
Riley Co. at Council Grove
Nemaha Central 34, Riverside 21
Sabetha 35, Holton 13