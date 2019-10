Registration deadline is Tuesday, October 15th for the November 5th election, and October 16th is the first day of advance balloting.

KNDY will air the candidate’s forum, held recently in Marysville Monday evening, following the evening news block at about 5:30 pm on Classic Country FM 94.1 & 1570 AM KNDY.

Contested city council, mayoral, and USD 364 school board candidates took part.