Washington & Marysville Looking For Funding For Repair Projects

Major repair projects have been the recent focus of KNDY Public Affairs programs. Washington City Library is suffering issues with the roof, and repairs are needed. Temporary work completed following storm damage a couple of years back is failing, and estimates are some $100,000 to $200,000 to adequately address water damage, and sufficiently complete the roof work. Immediate funding for the city owned building is not currently available, and the library is responsible for insurance and repairs, through a mill levy. A moderate amount of funding has been accumulated, but substantially more is needed.

Anyone wishing to contribute is encouraged to leave monetary donations with any of the Washington banks.

In Marysville, the historic Marshall County Courthouse is undergoing needed masonry repairs to the exterior brick work. The efforts began in the spring of 2017 with chimney repair on the southwest corner, the west side of the building was secured last fall, and current work includes masonry on the south side. To date, well over $330,000 has been spent on the efforts, through a trust fund established for maintenance.

Replenishing that trust fund and allowing for completion of the work will be the focus of a “fix the bricks” campaign, kicking off October 13th. That afternoon, restoration professionals will outline the work, and needed improvements, and the public is encouraged to visit the courthouse first hand.

Any contributions are welcome, with an anonymous grant matching the first $20,000 in contributions. As a fundraiser, recipes were collected from local residents, and will be included in a cookbook that the Marshall County Historical Society hopes to have available for sale by Christmas.