Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 6 – 10/9/19

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|11-0
|26-4
|Centralia
|10-1
|23-5
|Frankfort
|8-3
|18-10
|Clifton-Clyde
|8-3
|19-9
|Wetmore
|6-3
|14-14
|Hanover
|7-5
|16-13
|Washington County
|5-6
|9-19
|Linn
|4-7
|14-18
|Doniphan West
|4-7
|8-18
|Blue Valley
|3-7
|12-18
|Axtell
|2-8
|8-21
|Onaga
|1-10
|5-21
|Troy
|1-10
|1-19
Scores from October 8, 2019
Hanover def Axtell 25-19, 25-14
*Hanover def Washington County 25-19, 25-18
Hanover def Troy 25-15, 25-10
Washington County def Axtell 25-19, 25-7
Washington County def Troy 25-16, 26-24
*Axtell def Troy 25-16, 25-14
Valley Heights def Doniphan West 25-14, 25-12
*Wetmore def Doniphan West 20-25, 25-16, 28-26
*Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-18, 25-6
Centralia def Blue Valley 25-17, 25-15
*Blue Valley def Onaga 25-22, 23-25, 25-9
Centralia def Onaga 25-7, 25-6
Frankfort def Linn 25-21, 20-25, 25-9
Frankfort def Clifton-Clyde 23-25, 25-23, 25-15
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 25-22, 25-16
*non-league contest
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, October 5
Onaga Tournament
Wabaunsee def Onaga 25-11, 25-13
Wabaunsee def Blue Valley 25-9, 25-21
Wabaunsee def Frankfort 25-16, 25-19
Wabaunsee def Washington County 25-11, 25-12
Wabaunsee def Wetmore 25-14, 25-21
Frankfort def Onaga 25-13, 26-24
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-11, 24-26, 25-23
Frankfort def Washington County 25-19, 25-19
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-20, 25-19
Washington County def Onaga 25-14, 25-27, 27-25
Washington County def Wetmore 25-23, 25-23
Wetmore def Onaga 25-14, 25-20
Wetmore def Blue Valley 25-20, 26-24
Onaga def Blue Valley 25-22, 25-27, 25-20
Blue Valley def Washington County 25-19, 18-25, 25-19
1st Place – Wabaunsee
2nd Place – Frankfort
3rd Place – Washington County
4th Place – Wetmore
5th Place – Onaga
6th Place – Blue Valley
Rock Hills Tournament
Clifton-Clyde def St. John’s-Beloit/Tipton 16-25, 25-20, 25-20
Clifton-Clyde def Rock Hills 25-11, 25-18
Semi-Finals
Clifton-Clyde def Osborne 25-13, 25-17
Finals
Clifton-Clyde def St. John’s-Beloit/Tipton 25-20, 27-25
Clifton-Clyde – 1st
Valley Falls Tournament
Centralia def McLouth 25-10, 25-18
Centralia def Valley Falls 25-19, 30-32, 25-17
Centralia def Oskaloosa 25-14, 25-13
Jackson Heights def Axtell 26-24, 25-13
Axtell def Maranatha 24-26, 20-25, 25-14
Maur Hill/Mount Academy def Axtell 25-20, 20-25, 25-14
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Maur Hill/Mount Academy 25-23, 25-14
Finals
Centralia def Jackson Heights 25-19, 25-23
Consolation Bracket
McLouth def Axtell 25-21, 17-25, 25-23
7th Place Match
Oskaloosa def Axtell 25-11, 25-19
1st – Centralia
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, October 15
at Onaga – Centralia, Frankfort, Wetmore
at Washington County – Blue Valley, Doniphan West
at Hanover – Valley Heights, Troy
at Clifton-Clyde – Linn, Axtell
Riverside Tournament
Troy