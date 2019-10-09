Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 6 – 10/9/19

By
Derek Nester
-
Team League Overall
Valley Heights 11-0 26-4
Centralia 10-1 23-5
Frankfort 8-3 18-10
Clifton-Clyde 8-3 19-9
Wetmore 6-3 14-14
Hanover 7-5 16-13
Washington County 5-6 9-19
Linn 4-7 14-18
Doniphan West 4-7 8-18
Blue Valley 3-7 12-18
Axtell 2-8 8-21
Onaga 1-10 5-21
Troy 1-10 1-19

Scores from October 8, 2019
Hanover def Axtell 25-19, 25-14
*Hanover def Washington County 25-19, 25-18
Hanover def Troy 25-15, 25-10
Washington County def Axtell 25-19, 25-7
Washington County def Troy 25-16, 26-24
*Axtell def Troy 25-16, 25-14
Valley Heights def Doniphan West 25-14, 25-12
*Wetmore def Doniphan West 20-25, 25-16, 28-26
*Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-18, 25-6
Centralia def Blue Valley 25-17, 25-15
*Blue Valley def Onaga 25-22, 23-25, 25-9
Centralia def Onaga 25-7, 25-6
Frankfort def Linn 25-21, 20-25, 25-9
Frankfort def Clifton-Clyde 23-25, 25-23, 25-15
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 25-22, 25-16
*non-league contest

TOURNEY RESULTS

Saturday, October 5

Onaga Tournament
Wabaunsee def Onaga 25-11, 25-13
Wabaunsee def Blue Valley 25-9, 25-21
Wabaunsee def Frankfort 25-16, 25-19
Wabaunsee def Washington County 25-11, 25-12
Wabaunsee def Wetmore 25-14, 25-21
Frankfort def Onaga 25-13, 26-24
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-11, 24-26, 25-23
Frankfort def Washington County 25-19, 25-19
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-20, 25-19
Washington County def Onaga 25-14, 25-27, 27-25
Washington County def Wetmore 25-23, 25-23
Wetmore def Onaga 25-14, 25-20
Wetmore def Blue Valley 25-20, 26-24
Onaga def Blue Valley 25-22, 25-27, 25-20
Blue Valley def Washington County 25-19, 18-25, 25-19
1st Place – Wabaunsee
2nd Place – Frankfort
3rd Place – Washington County
4th Place – Wetmore
5th Place – Onaga
6th Place – Blue Valley

Rock Hills Tournament
Clifton-Clyde def St. John’s-Beloit/Tipton 16-25, 25-20, 25-20
Clifton-Clyde def Rock Hills 25-11, 25-18
Semi-Finals
Clifton-Clyde def Osborne 25-13, 25-17
Finals
Clifton-Clyde def St. John’s-Beloit/Tipton 25-20, 27-25
Clifton-Clyde – 1st

Valley Falls Tournament
Centralia def McLouth 25-10, 25-18
Centralia def Valley Falls 25-19, 30-32, 25-17
Centralia def Oskaloosa 25-14, 25-13
Jackson Heights def Axtell 26-24, 25-13
Axtell def Maranatha 24-26, 20-25, 25-14
Maur Hill/Mount Academy def Axtell 25-20, 20-25, 25-14
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Maur Hill/Mount Academy 25-23, 25-14
Finals
Centralia def Jackson Heights 25-19, 25-23
Consolation Bracket
McLouth def Axtell 25-21, 17-25, 25-23
7th Place Match
Oskaloosa def Axtell 25-11, 25-19

1st – Centralia

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, October 15
at Onaga – Centralia, Frankfort, Wetmore
at Washington County – Blue Valley, Doniphan West
at Hanover – Valley Heights, Troy
at Clifton-Clyde – Linn, Axtell

Riverside Tournament
Troy

