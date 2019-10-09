K-State Students Assisting Marysville With Community Design Project

Two Kansas State University classes were in Marysville Monday as part of a design project involving the students, who are developing ideas and concepts for the community addressing housing, urban design, and economic revitalization efforts.

The two-year project, funded in part by the City of Marysville began last year with a comprehensive housing study that will help identify existing housing stock, and further provide ideas for expanding housing options, particularly workforce housing. The groups Monday focused on developing a comprehensive plan to drive planning and design in the community, including economic revitalization. The focus areas included downtown and adjacent neighborhoods, as well as the 7th Street corridor north. Including city owned property formerly occupied by the Union Pacific rail yards.

A number of Marysville civic, business, and community leaders were a part of the discussion, which will be the focus of an open meeting planned the evening of November 6th. The public will be encouraged to take part, reviewing concepts and ideas, and sharing priorities. The studies will then become the basis for a community plan designed to move future efforts forward.