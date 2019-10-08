Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Spring Training Game Times

KANSAS CITY, MO (October 8, 2019) – In conjunction with Surprise Stadium and the Texas Rangers, the Kansas City Royals today announced home game times for its 2020 Spring Training schedule.

The first workout date for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday, February 12, followed by position players on Monday, February 17. The Royals have added the annual charity game for the City of Surprise to its schedule, to be played on Friday, February 21 vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium, which will begin their 18th season in the Cactus League. The originally scheduled 33 exhibition games will continue the following day, Saturday, February 22 vs. the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe.

Kansas City’s schedule now features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus two games as the visiting team vs. the Texas Rangers on February 25 and March 13. The Royals will host night games on Tuesday, March 3 vs. Arizona (7:05 p.m. CT) and Tuesday, March 17 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers (8:05 p.m. CT). The first eight daytime home games will begin at 2:05 p.m. CT. Following Daylight Savings on March 8, the next four remaining daytime home games will begin at 3:05 p.m. CT. The Cactus League finale on Saturday, March 21 vs. Texas will be played at 2:05 p.m. CT.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including three games vs. the Angels and four vs. the Rangers. The Royals will play the Brewers twice in Cactus League play and twice at Miller Park on March 23-24, to end their exhibition schedule.

There are three split-squad dates, in which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games on February 26, March 10 and March 18. The Royals will open the regular season at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, March 26 vs. the Chicago White Sox.

Season ticket renewals and group ticket packages will go on sale on Saturday, October 19 through www.royals.com/spring. Single game tickets will go on sale online, via phone or mail order starting Saturday, November 16. The Surprise Stadium Box Office will open on Saturday, January 4 for walk-up purchases. For more information on Spring Training tickets or special packages, fans can call (623) 222-2222.