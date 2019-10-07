Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office Awarded 911 Grant

The Kansas 911 Coordinating Council announced recently that the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant to replace and maintain a new voice recorder for the 911 Communications Center.

As a 40% matching grant, this award will save Nemaha County approximately $22,600 allowing preservation of 911 funds for future expenses. The funding providing this grant was awarded to the State by the National 911 grant program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Sub-grants to Kansas 911 Communications Centers allow funding upgrades and equipment replacement that could otherwise fall on the shoulders of local property taxpayers.