Nemaha Co. Commissioners To Meet With Wabaunsee Co. Zoning Officer

Nemaha County Commissioners were to meet Monday with the Wabaunsee County Zoning Officer, and had previously met with the Flint Hills Regional Director to discuss prospects of county zoning options. It was recommended that a comprehensive plan be drafted before adopting zoning regulations. They hope to meet with a zoning attorney as well before proceeding. The public has been allowed to ask questions of these individuals as part of the study process.

Engineers advised at the last meeting that work on developing haul routes for the Soldier Creek Windfarm continue, and information from the contractor and the developer are being gathered. An agreement was signed with Pottawatomie County for mutual construction of a replacement bridge on the county line.