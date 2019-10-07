Hanover Hospital Requests Additional Funding

Washington County Commissioners met last Monday and conducted mostly routine business. Hanover Hospital administrator Brittany Oehmke requested $50,000 for the new year, in order to guarantee funding for new medical personnel. Oehmke emphasized the challenges for smaller hospitals to attract candidates and was hoping that some funding could be used as a signing incentive, or student loan repayment options.

Hanover hospital had announced a verbal commitment from a new physician, but as yet is unable to identify the individual. She further indicated that they hope to add a nurse practitioner sometime next year.

It was reported that the financial issues facing the hospital earlier this year had been addressed.