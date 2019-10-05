Jayhawks Fall To No. 6/4 Sooners, 45-20

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 6/4-ranked Oklahoma offense proved too powerful to overcome as the Kansas football team dropped its third-straight game, 45-20, Saturday afternoon at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) racked up 545 yards of total offense, including 277 yards in the air and 268 yards on the ground. The Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) combined for 360 yards with sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., picking up over a third of those on the ground (137).

The Jayhawks also found success through the air to wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. The Kansas junior compiled a career-high 131 yards receiving and two touchdowns on five receptions. Senior quarterback Carter Stanley completed 18-of-28 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, with his first touchdown pass going to Daylon Charlot for the game’s opening score.

Defensively, Bryce Torneden and Jeremiah McCullough led the way for the Jayhawks, where both players totaled six tackles. Linebacker Najee Stevens-McKenzie forced the game’s only turnover, on a third-quarter interception by Sooners’ quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Kansas will return to action on October 19, when the Jayhawks take on Texas at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m., kickoff with the game airing on the Longhorn Network.