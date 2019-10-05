Fatality Accident Reported Friday Near Wymore

A fatality accident was reported Thursday evening, shortly before 7 p.m. in southern Gage County, claiming the life of 82-year-old Roy Farwell, of Dubois. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Kay Farwell, age 78 of Dubois, who collided at the U.S. Highway 77/Nebraska Highway 8 intersection five miles south of Wymore with another vehicle driven by Alice Bryan, age 58, of Wymore.

Farwell was southbound, and apparently turned east in front of Bryan, who was northbound. Alice Bryan was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.