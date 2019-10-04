KNDY Area High School Football Scoreboard – 10/4/19

North Central Kansas League
Clay Center 44, Smoky Valley 30
Colby 21, Concordia 14
Marysville 20, Wamego 17 (MHS wins NCKL Title)
Pittsburg St. Mary’s Colgan 26, Abilene 0
Rock Creek 14, Chapman 0
Twin Valley League 8-Man
Axtell 74, Wetmore 24
Clifton-Clyde 28, Victoria 14
Doniphan West 1, Linn 0 (Forfeit)
Frankfort 54, Blue Valley-Randolph 0
Hanover 56, Onaga 6
Washington Co. 50, Lincoln 6
Twin Valley League 11-Man
Centralia 46, Troy 12
Jackson Heights 26, Valley Heights 12
Other Area Schools
Nemaha Central 22, Pleasant Ridge 0
Riley Co. 30, Mission Valley 7
Sabetha 53, Hiawatha 0