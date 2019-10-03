Patrick Mahomes Earns AFC Offensive Player of the Month Honors

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning NFL MVP didn’t waste any time getting off to a huge start in 2019.

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking the league by storm for a second-straight year, and it’s already earned him some hardware.

Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday following the third-year quarterback’s stellar start to the 2019 campaign. It marks his second-career AFC Offensive Player of the Month award, as he also earned the honor last September.

The 24-year-old Mahomes is tied for the league-lead in touchdown passes (10) and his 1,510 passing yards are the third-most in NFL history through four games. In fact, with 235 more passing yards, Mahomes can break the NFL record for passing yards without an interception to begin a season.

Mahomes also currently leads the NFL in passer rating (120.4), yards-per-attempt (9.68) and throws of 25+ yards (17) through the first four games of the season, leading the Chiefs to victories in every contest.

For those who wondered how Mahomes could possibly follow up his incredible season from a year ago, the third-year quarterback has provided quite an answer.

Mahomes will be back on the field this Sunday as the Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.