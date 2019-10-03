Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 5 – 10/2/19

October 2, 2019, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Week 4 Volleyball Rankings. Information is based on records that were submitted by Monday, September 30. This week’s rankings reflect the new classifications for 2019-20.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley 14-4 (3)
2. Washburn Rural 16-2 (2)
3. Blue Valley North 14-3 (1)
4. Garden City 12-0 (5)
5. Blue Valley Northwest 13-4 (7)
6. Mill Valley 11-3 (6)
7. Gardner-Edgerton 16-7 (4)
8. Olathe West 15-6 (9)
9. Derby 14-5 (NR)
10. Wichita East 17-2 (10)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 16-0 (1)
2. Spring Hill 17-0 (2)
3. St. Thomas Aquinas 14-3 (4)
4. Lansing 16-4 (5)
5. Maize South 21-0 (6)
6. Shawnee Heights 11-2 (NR)
7. Goddard 18-2 (7)
8. Topeka-Seaman 16-7 (9)
9. Bishop Carroll 14-4 (3)
10. Basehor-Linwood 18-4 (8)
Class 4A
1. Andale 23-1 (1)
2. Topeka-Hayden 15-8 (2)
3. Nickerson 19-6 (3)
4. Bishop Miege 3-9 (5)
5. Louisburg 12-8 (6)
6. Independence 17-2 (7)
7. Circle 14-5 (9)
8. Chapman 11-6 (8)
9. Buhler 10-8 (10)
10. Atchison 15-7 (NR)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 19-0 (1)
2. Beloit 18-1 (2)
3. Wichita-Trinity Academy 13-1 (4 in 4A)
4. Hesston 12-3 (3)
5. Sabetha 17-3 (4)
6. Frontenac 15-3 (6)
7. Silver Lake 13-10 (7)
8. Riverton 19-1 (8)
9. Thomas More Prep 24-5 (9)
10. Lyons 18-4 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Wabaunsee 20-1 (1)
2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 26-2 (4)
3. Garden Plain 16-1 (3)
4. Sedgwick 24-1 (5)
5. Valley Heights 22-4 (6)
6. Smith Center 16-3 (2)
7. Belle Plaine 18-3 (5 in 3A)
8. Ellinwood 20-4 (7)
9. Spearville 14-2 (1 in 1A)
10. Oskaloosa 13-5 (NR)
Class 1A
1. Rural Vista 23-3 (2)
2. Centralia 13-5 (3)
3. Thunder Ridge 15-1 (5)
4. Flinthills 23-2 (4)
5. Attica 18-2 (6)
6. Golden Plains 20-1 (7)
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 15-3 (9)
8. Chetopa 24-4 (8)
9. Little River 15-5 (NR)
10. Lebo 14-4 (NR)