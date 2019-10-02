Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 5 – 10/2/19

Derek Nester
Team League Overall
Valley Heights 10-0 24-4
Centralia 9-1 16-5
Clifton-Clyde 7-2 14-8
Wetmore 6-3 11-10
Frankfort 6-3 12-9
Hanover 5-5 13-13
Linn 5-5 12-16
Doniphan West 4-6 8-16
Blue Valley 3-6 10-13
Washington County 3-6 5-15
Axtell 2-6 6-15
Onaga 1-9 4-15
Troy 1-9 1-14

Scores from October 1, 2019
Valley Heights def Hanover 25-17, 25-18
*Hanover def Linn 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
Valley Heights def Linn 25-20, 25-12
Frankfort def Troy 25-12, 25-20
Onaga def Troy 25-21, 22-25, 25-12
Frankfort def Onaga 21-25, 25-12, 25-17
*Wetmore def Blue Valley 20-25, 25-17, 25-14
*Axtell def Wetmore 25-18, 8-25, 25-17
*Blue Valley def Axtell 25-17, 25-19
*Centralia def Washington County 25-16, 25-13
Centralia def Doniphan West 25-19, 25-17
*Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-19, 25-18
*Clifton-Clyde def Doniphan West 25-21, 25-15
Clifton-Clyde def Washington County 25-22, 25-18
Doniphan West def Washington County 25-11, 25-21
*denotes non-league match

Thursday, September 26
Riverside def Troy 25-11, 25-17
Pleasant Ridge def Troy 25-8, 25-11

Saturday, September 28

Axtell Invitational Tournament
Frankfort def Wetmore 17-25, 26-24, 25-19
Diller Odell def Frankfort 25-10, 25-17
Axtell def Frankfort 25-27, 25-20, 25-21
Wetmore def Axtell 25-15, 25-16
Diller Odell def Axtell 25-12, 25-4
Diller Odell def Wetmore 25-15, 25-9
Valley Heights def Lourdes Central (NE) 25-19, 25-18
Falls City Sacred Heart def Linn 25-11, 25-18
Valley Heights def Linn 25-17, 25-19
Lourdes Central def Linn 25-27, 25-17, 25-18
Valley Heights def Falls City Sacred Heart 26-24, 18-25, 25-21
Consolation Bracket
Lourdes Central def Axtell 25-18, 25-19
Wetmore def Linn 25-19, 25-19
Lourdes Central def Wetmore 25-19, 25-18
Linn def Axtell 25-12, 25-21
Championship Bracket
Diller Odell def Valley Heights 25-23, 25-8
Results
Diller Odell 1st
Valley Heights 2nd
Falls City Sacred Heart 3rd
Frankfort 4th
Lourdes Central 5th
Wetmore 6th
Linn 7th
Axtell 8th

Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley def Peabody-Burns 25-17, 25-11
Blue Valley def Wakefield 25-12, 25-18
Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 25-14, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Wakefield 25-8, 25-10
Clifton Clyde def Peabody-Burns 25-17, 25-10
Semi-Finals
Bennington def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-12
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 25-19, 25-21
Consolation (3rd Place)
Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 25-21, 21-25, 25-15

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, October 8
at Axtell – Hanover, Washington County, Troy
at Doniphan West – Wetmore, Valley Heights
at Centralia – Onaga, Blue Valley
at Linn – Clifton-Clyde, Frankfort

Saturday, October 5

Onaga Invitational
Frankfort, Onaga, Wetmore, Blue Valley, Wash Co

Concordia Tournament
Washington County

Valley Falls Tournament
Axtell, Centralia

Rock Hills Invitational
Clifton-Clyde

Derek Nester
Derek Nester

