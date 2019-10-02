Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 5 – 10/2/19

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|10-0
|24-4
|Centralia
|9-1
|16-5
|Clifton-Clyde
|7-2
|14-8
|Wetmore
|6-3
|11-10
|Frankfort
|6-3
|12-9
|Hanover
|5-5
|13-13
|Linn
|5-5
|12-16
|Doniphan West
|4-6
|8-16
|Blue Valley
|3-6
|10-13
|Washington County
|3-6
|5-15
|Axtell
|2-6
|6-15
|Onaga
|1-9
|4-15
|Troy
|1-9
|1-14
Scores from October 1, 2019
Valley Heights def Hanover 25-17, 25-18
*Hanover def Linn 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
Valley Heights def Linn 25-20, 25-12
Frankfort def Troy 25-12, 25-20
Onaga def Troy 25-21, 22-25, 25-12
Frankfort def Onaga 21-25, 25-12, 25-17
*Wetmore def Blue Valley 20-25, 25-17, 25-14
*Axtell def Wetmore 25-18, 8-25, 25-17
*Blue Valley def Axtell 25-17, 25-19
*Centralia def Washington County 25-16, 25-13
Centralia def Doniphan West 25-19, 25-17
*Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-19, 25-18
*Clifton-Clyde def Doniphan West 25-21, 25-15
Clifton-Clyde def Washington County 25-22, 25-18
Doniphan West def Washington County 25-11, 25-21
*denotes non-league match
Thursday, September 26
Riverside def Troy 25-11, 25-17
Pleasant Ridge def Troy 25-8, 25-11
Saturday, September 28
Axtell Invitational Tournament
Frankfort def Wetmore 17-25, 26-24, 25-19
Diller Odell def Frankfort 25-10, 25-17
Axtell def Frankfort 25-27, 25-20, 25-21
Wetmore def Axtell 25-15, 25-16
Diller Odell def Axtell 25-12, 25-4
Diller Odell def Wetmore 25-15, 25-9
Valley Heights def Lourdes Central (NE) 25-19, 25-18
Falls City Sacred Heart def Linn 25-11, 25-18
Valley Heights def Linn 25-17, 25-19
Lourdes Central def Linn 25-27, 25-17, 25-18
Valley Heights def Falls City Sacred Heart 26-24, 18-25, 25-21
Consolation Bracket
Lourdes Central def Axtell 25-18, 25-19
Wetmore def Linn 25-19, 25-19
Lourdes Central def Wetmore 25-19, 25-18
Linn def Axtell 25-12, 25-21
Championship Bracket
Diller Odell def Valley Heights 25-23, 25-8
Results
Diller Odell 1st
Valley Heights 2nd
Falls City Sacred Heart 3rd
Frankfort 4th
Lourdes Central 5th
Wetmore 6th
Linn 7th
Axtell 8th
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley def Peabody-Burns 25-17, 25-11
Blue Valley def Wakefield 25-12, 25-18
Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 25-14, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Wakefield 25-8, 25-10
Clifton Clyde def Peabody-Burns 25-17, 25-10
Semi-Finals
Bennington def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-12
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 25-19, 25-21
Consolation (3rd Place)
Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 25-21, 21-25, 25-15
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, October 8
at Axtell – Hanover, Washington County, Troy
at Doniphan West – Wetmore, Valley Heights
at Centralia – Onaga, Blue Valley
at Linn – Clifton-Clyde, Frankfort
Saturday, October 5
Onaga Invitational
Frankfort, Onaga, Wetmore, Blue Valley, Wash Co
Concordia Tournament
Washington County
Valley Falls Tournament
Axtell, Centralia
Rock Hills Invitational
Clifton-Clyde