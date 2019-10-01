KSHSAA Releases 2019 Volleyball Regional & Sub-State Assignments

Sub-State assignments/tournaments
48 sub-state tournaments will be conducted on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26. The winner of each sub-state tournament will advance to the state tournament on November 1-2.
- Classes 6A, 5A and 4A will have 36 schools in each class. These schools have been divided into 2 groups of 18 on a geographical basis. Each group of 18 schools will conduct 4 sub-state tournaments (2 5-team tournaments and 2 4-team tournaments). The top 4 seeds will host a tournament.
- Class 3A will have 64 schools and Class 2A will have 65 schools (1A coop). These schools will conduct 8 sub-state tournaments of 8 schools (1 sub-state tournament of 9 schools @ 2A). Class 1A will conduct eight 4-team sub-state tournaments – 2 in each geographical area.
- Brackets/Seeding: 6A, 5A, 4A Tournaments = Monday, October 21 @ 10AM; 3A, 2A, 1A Tournaments = Wednesday, October 23 @ 10AM. Brackets will be posted when tournaments are seeded.
- Format/Time: Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, and 1A tournaments will be conducted on one court. Play- in matches in 6A, 5A and 4A will begin at 1PM with the 4 team brackets beginning in all tournaments at 2PM. Classes 3A and 2A will be played on one court (1PM) or 2 courts (2PM). 1A will conduct two 4-team tournaments on one court-one at 1PM and the second one at 5PM.
- Results: Complete results will be posted online Saturday evening, October 26, when received from the tournament manager.
- State Brackets: Posted online Sunday, October 27 @ www.kshsaa.org/athletics/volleyball
- See Class 1A for Regional Tournaments.
CLASS 6A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 26)
Seeding Manager: Cindy Roach, Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS
Gardner-Edgerton HS; Kansas City-JC Harmon HS; Kansas City-Wyandotte HS; Olathe East HS; Olathe North HS; Olathe Northwest HS; Olathe South HS; Olathe West HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS; Shawnee Mission East HS; Shawnee Mission North HS; Shawnee Mission Northwest HS; Shawnee Mission South HS; Shawnee Mission West HS; Shawnee-Mill Valley HS;
Seeding Manager: Chris Asmussen, Wichita-Southeast HS
Derby HS; Dodge City HS; Garden City HS; Haysville Campus HS; Hutchinson HS; Junction City HS; Lawrence HS; Lawrence-Free State HS; Liberal HS; Manhattan HS; Topeka HS; Topeka-Washburn Rural HS; Wichita-East HS; Wichita-Heights HS; Wichita-North HS; Wichita-South HS; Wichita-Southeast HS; Wichita-West HS;
CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT – TONY’S PIZZA EVENT CENTER
Kasey Hanney, Manager
CLASS 5A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 26)
Seeding Manager: Eric Armstrong, Goddard-Eisenhower HS
Andover Central HS; Andover HS; Arkansas City HS; Emporia HS; Goddard HS; Goddard-Eisenhower HS; Great Bend HS; Hays HS; Maize HS; Maize South HS; McPherson HS; Newton HS; Salina-Central HS; Salina-South HS; Valley Center HS; Wichita-Bishop Carroll HS; Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS; Wichita-Northwest HS;
Seeding Manager: Gary Mattingly, Lansing HS
Basehor-Linwood HS; Bonner Springs HS; De Soto HS; Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS; Kansas City-Sumner Academy; Kansas City-Turner HS; Kansas City-Washington HS; Lansing HS; Leavenworth HS; Lenexa-St. James Academy; Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS; Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas HS; Pittsburg HS; Spring Hill HS; Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS; Topeka West HS; Topeka-Highland Park HS; Topeka-Seaman HS;
CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT – TONY’S PIZZA EVENT CENTER
Kasey Hanney, Manager
CLASS 4A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 26)
Seeding Manager: Brad Graf, Ottawa HS
Altamont-Labette County HS; Atchison HS; Baldwin HS; Chanute HS; Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS; Eudora HS; Fort Scott HS; Girard HS; Independence HS; Iola HS; Kansas City-Piper HS; Louisburg HS; Ottawa HS; Paola HS; Parsons HS; Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS; Tonganoxie HS; Topeka-Hayden HS;
Seeding Manager: John Coslett, Towanda-Circle HS
Abilene HS; Andale HS; Augusta HS; Buhler HS; Chapman HS; Clay Center Community HS; Clearwater HS; El Dorado HS; Holton HS; Mulvane HS; Nickerson HS; Pratt HS; Rose Hill HS; Towanda-Circle HS; Ulysses HS; Wamego HS; Wellington HS; Winfield HS;
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT – HUTCHINSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Josh Gooch, Manager
CLASS 3A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 26)
Colby HS – Travis Betz, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Colby HS; Goodland HS; Holcomb HS; Hugoton HS; Lakin HS; Norton Community HS; Phillipsburg HS; Scott Community HS;
Council Grove HS – Jay Doornbos, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Council Grove HS; Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS; Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS; Minneapolis HS; Osage City HS; Silver Lake HS; St. George-Rock Creek HS; St. Marys HS;
Fredonia HS – Dee Barnett, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Burlington HS; Caney Valley HS; Cherryvale HS; Douglass HS; Eureka HS; Fredonia HS; Humboldt HS; Neodesha HS;
Frontenac HS – Paul Colton, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Baxter Springs HS; Columbus HS; Frontenac HS; Galena HS; Garnett-Anderson County HS; LaCygne-Prairie View HS; Osawatomie HS; Riverton HS;
Haven HS – Jared Kirkpatrick, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS; Cheney HS; Halstead HS; Haven HS; Hesston HS; Kingman HS; Wichita Collegiate HS; Wichita-Trinity Academy;
Hoisington HS – Bob Brungardt, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Beloit HS; Cimarron HS; Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS; Hoisington HS; Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS; Larned HS; Lyons HS; Russell HS;
Perry-Lecompton HS – Mike Paramore, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS; Hoyt-Royal Valley HS; Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS; Meriden-Jefferson West HS; Perry-Lecompton HS; Pomona-West Franklin HS; Santa Fe Trail HS; Wellsville HS;
Seneca-Nemaha Central HS – Warren Seitz, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy; Concordia HS; Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS; Hiawatha HS; Marysville HS; Riley County HS; Sabetha HS; Seneca-Nemaha Central HS;
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT – HUTCHINSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Josh Gooch, Manager
CLASS 2A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 26)
Alma-Wabaunsee HS – Jeron Weisshaar, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Allen-Northern Heights HS; Eskridge-Mission Valley HS; Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy; Lyndon HS; Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy; Richmond-Central Heights HS; Rossville HS; Wabaunsee HS;
Arma-Northeast HS – Piper Richardson, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Arma-Northeast HS; Cherokee-Southeast HS; Erie HS; Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS; Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS; Pleasanton HS; Uniontown HS; Yates Center HS;
Brookville-Ell-Saline HS – Chris Carazo CMAA, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Belleville-Republic County HS; Bennington HS; Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS; Brookville-Ell-Saline HS; Canton-Galva HS; Ellsworth HS; Herington HS; Salina-Sacred Heart HS;
Elkhart HS – Chris Hattabaugh, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Elkhart HS; Johnson-Stanton County HS; Leoti-Wichita County HS; Medicine Lodge HS; Pratt-Skyline HS; Spearville HS; Sublette HS; Syracuse HS;
* Leon-Bluestem HS – Nick Barnes, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Belle Plaine HS; Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS; Dexter HS\Cedar Vale HS; Hillsboro HS; Howard-West Elk HS; Leon-Bluestem HS; Marion HS; Sedan HS; Whitewater-Remington HS;
Sterling HS – Wes Laudermilk, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Conway Springs HS; Garden Plain HS; Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS; Inman HS; Moundridge HS; Sedgwick HS; Sterling HS; Wichita-The Independent HS;
WaKeeney-Trego Community HS – Jeremy Samson, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Ellinwood HS; Ellis HS; Hill City HS; Hoxie HS; Oakley HS; Plainville HS; Smith Center HS; WaKeeney-Trego Community HS;
Winchester-Jefferson County North HS – Joseph Worthington, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Horton HS; Jackson Heights HS; McLouth HS; Oskaloosa HS; Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS; Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy; Wathena-Riverside HS; Winchester-Jefferson County North HS;
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT – UNITED WIRELESS ARENA
Paul Lewis, Manager
CLASS 1A REGIONALS & SUB-STATES
Regional assignments/tournaments
16 Class 1A regional tournaments will be conducted on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22.
- The 1A schools are divided geographically into four areas/groups. Each group will have 4 regional tournaments with the same number of schools insofar as possible. 107 schools = 3 groups @ 27 schools & 1 group @ 26 schools. Each Group = 4 Regional Tournaments of 6 or 7 schools.
- The top 2 teams from each regional tournament will advance to their area sub-state tournament and be placed in opposite brackets.
- Brackets/Seeding: 1A = Wednesday, October 16 @ 10AM. Brackets will be posted when tournament is seeded.
- Format/Time: 1A Regional tournaments will be conducted on one court. Tournaments with 7 schools will start at 2PM; tournaments with 6 schools will start at 3PM.
- Results: Complete results will be posted online Tuesday evening, October 22, when received from the tournament manager
Centralia HS – Roger Holthaus, Manager(s) (1 Court) — Saturday, October 26
CLASS 1A REGIONALS (Tuesday, October 22)
Axtell HS – Bruce Gunter, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Axtell HS; Centralia HS; Highland-Doniphan West HS; Onaga HS; Troy HS; Valley Falls HS; Wetmore HS;
Beloit-St. John’s HS – Joe Holdren, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton HS; Downs-Lakeside HS; Lincoln HS; Mankato-Rock Hills HS; Southern Cloud HS; Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS; Tescott HS;
Frankfort HS – Vicki Adams, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS; Frankfort HS; Hanover HS; Linn HS; Randolph-Blue Valley HS; Scandia-Pike Valley HS; Washington County HS;
Lost Springs-Centre HS – Donald Raymer, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Burlingame HS; Lost Springs-Centre HS; Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley HS; Rural Vista HS; Solomon HS; Wakefield HS;
Greensburg-Kiowa County HS – Travis Powell, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Saturday, October 26
CLASS 1A REGIONALS (Tuesday, October 22)
Attica HS – Lance Vandeveer, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Ashland HS; Attica HS; Coldwater-South Central HS; Cunningham HS; Greensburg-Kiowa County HS; Kiowa-South Barber HS; Pretty Prairie HS;
Kinsley HS – Corey Dunlap , Manager(s) (1 Court)
Bucklin HS; Fowler HS; Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS; Kinsley HS; Macksville HS; Minneola HS; Rozel-Pawnee Heights HS;
Little River HS – Wayne Morrow, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Chase HS; Hutchinson-Central Christian HS; Langdon-Fairfield HS; Little River HS; St. John-Hudson HS; Stafford HS;
Moscow HS – Tina Salmans, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Deerfield HS; Ingalls HS; Meade HS; Montezuma-South Gray HS; Moscow HS; Rolla HS; Satanta HS;
Ransom-Western Plains HS – Pat Flax, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Saturday, October 26
CLASS 1A REGIONALS (Tuesday, October 22)
Claflin-Central Plains HS – Pat Stiles & Toby Holmes, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Central Plains HS; La Crosse HS; Ness City HS; Otis-Bison HS; Ransom-Western Plains HS\Healy HS; Victoria HS; Wilson HS;
Logan HS – Robin Van Laeys, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Almena-Northern Valley HS; Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS; Logan HS; Natoma HS; Osborne HS; Palco HS; Stockton HS;
Rexford-Golden Plains HS – Travis Smith, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Atwood-Rawlins County HS; Bird City-Cheylin HS; Oberlin-Decatur Community HS; Rexford-Golden Plains HS; St. Francis HS; Winona-Triplains/Brewster HS;
Tribune-Greeley County HS – Greg Cook, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Dighton HS; Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS; Quinter HS; Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS; Tribune-Greeley County HS; Weskan HS;
Rosalia-Flinthills HS – Daniel Scribner, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Saturday, October 26
CLASS 1A REGIONALS (Tuesday, October 22)
Goessel HS – Brian Lightner, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Burrton HS; Elbing-Berean Academy; Goessel HS; McPherson-Elyria Christian HS; Peabody-Burns HS; Wichita-Central Christian Academy; Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita;
Madison HS – Justin Redeker, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Hartford HS; Lebo HS; Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS; Madison HS\Hamilton HS; Olpe HS; Rosalia-Flinthills HS; Waverly HS;
Oswego HS – Chris Ball, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS; Chetopa HS; Colony-Crest HS; Moran-Marmaton Valley HS; Oswego HS; St. Paul HS;
Oxford HS – Sherry White, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Argonia HS; Burden-Central HS; Caldwell HS; Norwich HS; Oxford HS; South Haven HS; Udall HS;
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT – UNITED WIRELESS ARENA
Paul Lewis, Manager