2019 Cross Country Regional Assignments Released

2019 Regional Cross Country Assignments
* Boys Team only ** Girls Team Only
CLASS 6A
(Saturday, October 26, 2019)
4 Regionals…3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
JUNCTION CITY HS (Milford State Park) Matt Westerhaus, CAA & Ryan Norton, Managers
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:45 a.m.
Hutchinson HS, Junction City HS, Lawrence HS, Lawrence-Free State HS, Manhattan HS, Topeka HS, Topeka-Washburn Rural HS, Wichita-Heights HS, Wichita-North HS
OVERLAND PARK-BLUE VALLEY WEST HS (Johnson County Community College) Cindy Roach, Manager
GIRLS – 9:35 a.m. BOYS – 10:45 a.m.
Gardner-Edgerton HS, Olathe East HS, Olathe North HS, Olathe South HS, Olathe West HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH HS (Johnson County Community College) John Johnson & J.J. Wannamaker, Managers
GIRLS – 9:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:10 a.m.
Kansas City-JC Harmon HS, Kansas City-Wyandotte HS, Olathe Northwest HS, Shawnee Mission East HS, Shawnee Mission North HS, Shawnee Mission Northwest HS, Shawnee Mission South HS, Shawnee Mission West HS, Shawnee-Mill Valley HS
WICHITA-EAST HS (Wichita-Cessna Activities Center) Kevin Hartley & Darham Rogers, Managers
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:40 a.m.
Derby HS, Dodge City HS, Garden City HS, Haysville-Campus HS, Liberal HS, Wichita-East HS, Wichita-South HS, Wichita-Southeast HS, Wichita-West HS
CLASS 5A
(Saturday, October 26, 2019)
4 Regionals…3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
GREAT BEND HS (Great Bend-Lake Barton Golf Club) David Meter, Manager
GIRLS – 10:40 a.m. BOYS – 10:00 a.m.
Great Bend HS, Hays HS, Maize HS, Maize South HS, McPherson HS, Newton HS, Salina-Central HS, Salina-South HS, Valley Center HS
OVERLAND PARK-BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST HS (Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS) Mike Rasmussen, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:45 a.m.
Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS, Kansas City-Sumner Academy, Kansas City-Turner HS, Kansas City-Washington HS, Lenexa-St. James Academy, Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS, Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Pittsburg HS, Spring Hill HS
TOPEKA WEST HS (Topeka-Stateland Cross Country Course) Richard Mariani & Donnie Palmer, Managers
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:40 a.m.
Basehor-Linwood HS, Bonner Springs HS, De Soto HS, Lansing HS, Leavenworth HS, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS, Topeka West HS, Topeka-Highland Park HS, Topeka-Seaman HS
WICHITA-BISHOP CARROLL HS (Lake Afton) Tyler Fraizer, Manager
GIRLS – 11:05 a.m. BOYS – 10:00 a.m.
Andover Central HS, Andover HS, Arkansas City HS, Emporia HS, Goddard HS, Goddard-Eisenhower HS, Wichita-Bishop Carroll HS, Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS, Wichita-Northwest HS
CLASS 4A
(Saturday, October 26, 2019)
4 Regionals…3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
BALDWIN HS (Baldwin Golf Course) Gary Stevanus, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:45 a.m.
Atchison HS, Baldwin HS, Eudora HS, Holton HS, Kansas City-Piper HS, Louisburg HS, Ottawa HS, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS, Tonganoxie HS
BUHLER HS (Hutchinson-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park) Justin Seuser, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:40 a.m.
Abilene HS, Andale HS, Buhler HS, Chapman HS, Clay Center Community HS, Clearwater HS, Nickerson HS, Pratt HS, Ulysses HS
CHANUTE HS (Chanute-Lakeview Recreation Area) Zack Murry, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:40 a.m.
Altamont-Labette County HS, Chanute HS, Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS, Fort Scott HS, Girard HS, Independence HS, Iola HS, Paola HS, Parsons HS
EL DORADO HS (Bluestem Point – El Dorado Lake) Scott Vang, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:40 a.m.
Augusta HS, El Dorado HS, Mulvane HS, Rose Hill HS, Topeka-Hayden HS, Towanda-Circle HS, Wamego HS, Wellington HS, Winfield HS
CLASS 3A
(Saturday, October 26, 2019)
4 Regionals…3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
GARNETT-ANDERSON COUNTY HS (Garnett Country Club) Marshall Nienstedt, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 11:00 a.m.
Baxter Springs HS, Burlington HS, Columbus HS, Fredonia HS, Frontenac HS, Galena HS, Garnett-Anderson County HS, Humboldt HS, Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, LaCygne-Prairie View HS, Neodesha HS, Osage City HS, Osawatomie HS, Pomona-West Franklin HS, Riverton HS, Wellsville HS
NORTON COMMUNITY HS (Norton-Prairie Dog Golf Course) Dustin McEwen, Manager
GIRLS – 10:30 a.m. BOYS – 11:15 a.m.
Beloit HS, Colby HS, Concordia HS, Goodland HS, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS, Hoisington HS, Holcomb HS, Lakin HS, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS, Minneapolis HS, Norton Community HS, Phillipsburg HS, Russell HS, Scott Community HS
RILEY COUNTY HS (Leonardville Golf Course) Erik Willimon, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:40 a.m.
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Council Grove HS, Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Hiawatha HS, Hoyt-Royal Valley HS, Marysville HS, Meriden-Jefferson West HS, Perry-Lecompton HS, Riley County HS, Sabetha HS, Sante Fe Trail HS, Seneca-Nemaha Central HS, Silver Lake HS, St. George-Rock Creek HS, St. Marys HS
WICHITA-BISHOP CARROLL HS (Lake Afton) Tyler Fraizer, Manager
GIRLS – 11:45 a.m. BOYS – 10:30 a.m.
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS, Caney Valley HS, Cheney HS, Cimarron HS, Douglass HS, Eureka HS, Halstead HS, Haven HS, Hesston HS, Hugoton HS, Kingman HS, Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS, Larned HS, Lyons HS, Wichita Collegiate HS, Wichita-Trinity Academy
CLASS 2A
(Saturday, October 26, 2019)
4 Regionals…3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
ALMA-WABAUNSEE HS 11th & Ohio, Alma Roger Aldermen, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:45 a.m.
Allen-Northern Heights HS, Belleville-Republic County HS, Bennington HS, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS, Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Herington HS, Horton HS, Jackson Heights HS, McLouth HS, Oskaloosa HS, Rossville HS, Wabaunsee HS, Wathena-Riverside HS, Winchester-Jefferson County North HS
BUHLER HS (Hutchinson-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park) Justin Seuser, Manager
GIRLS – 11:20 a.m. BOYS – 12:00 p.m.
Belle Plaine HS, Brookville-Ell-Saline HS, Canton-Galva HS, Ellsworth HS, Hillsboro HS, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS, Inman HS, Leon-Bluestem HS, Marion HS, Moundridge HS, Salina-Sacred Heart HS, Sedgwick HS, Sterling HS, Whitewater-Remington HS, Wichita-The Independent HS
GREAT BEND HS (Great Bend-Lake Barton Golf Club) David Meter, Manager
GIRLS – 11:20 a.m. BOYS – 12:00 p.m.
Elkhart HS, Ellinwood HS, Ellis HS, Hill City HS, Hoxie HS, Johnson-Stanton County HS, Leoti-Wichita County HS, Oakley HS, Plainville HS, Pratt-Skyline HS, Smith Center HS, Spearville HS, Sublette HS, Syracuse HS, WaKeeney-Trego Community HS
RICHMOND-CENTRAL HEIGHTS HS (Richmond-Central Heights HS) Doug North, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:45 a.m.
Arma-Northeast HS, Cherokee-Southeast HS, Erie HS, Howard-West Elk HS, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon HS, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS, Pleasanton HS, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS, Richmond-Central Heights HS, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy, Uniontown HS, Yates Center HS
CLASS 1A
(Saturday, October 26, 2019)
3 Regionals…4 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
TRIBUNE-GREELEY COUNTY HS (Tribune-Prairie Ridge GC) Greg Cook, Manager
GIRLS – 12:00 p.m. (CT) BOYS – 12:45 p.m. (CT)
**Ashland HS, Atwood-Rawlins County HS, *Brewster HS, Bucklin HS, Deerfield HS, Dighton HS, Fowler HS, **Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS, Greensburg-Kiowa County HS, Ingalls HS, Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS, La Crosse HS, *Logan HS, Meade HS, Minneola HS, Montezuma-South Gray HS, Natoma HS, Ness City HS, Oberlin-Decatur Community HS, Otis-Bison HS, Palco HS, Quinter HS, Satanta HS, Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS, St. Francis HS, *Stockton HS, Tribune-Greeley County HS, *Victoria HS
WASHINGTON COUNTY HS (Washington-Cedar Hills GC) Don Brax, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m. BOYS – 10:40 a.m.
Almena-Northern Valley HS, Axtell HS, Beloit-St. John’s HS, Centralia HS, Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS, Downs-Lakeside HS, Frankfort HS, Glasco HS, Hanover HS, **Highland-Doniphan West HS, *Junction City-St. Xavier HS, Lincoln HS, Linn HS, *Mankato-Rock Hills HS, *Miltonvale HS, Onaga HS, Osborne HS, Scandia-Pike Valley HS, Solomon HS, Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS, Tescott HS, **Tipton Catholic HS, Troy HS, Valley Falls HS, Wakefield HS, Washington County HS, Wetmore HS, Wilson HS
WICHITA-EAST HS (Wichita-Cessna Activities Center) Kevin Hartley & Darham Rogers, Managers
GIRLS – 11:15 a.m BOYS – 11:50 a.m.
Burden-Central HS, **Burlingame HS, Burrton HS, Caldwell HS, Central Plains HS, Coldwater-South Central HS, **Colony-Crest HS, *Cunningham HS, **Dexter HS, Elbing-Berean Academy, Goessel HS, Hartford HS, Hutchinson-Central Christian HS, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Lebo HS, Little River HS, Macksville HS, Moran-Marmaton Valley HS, Olpe HS, Oswego HS, Oxford HS, Pretty Prairie HS, St. John-Hudson HS, St. Paul HS, Stafford HS, Udall HS, Waverly HS, *Wichita-Central Christian Academy, Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita