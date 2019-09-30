OKC Thunder Adds Akoon-Purcell, Gaddy, Henry & Moreland To Training Camp Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard/forward DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, guard Abdul Gaddy, forward Myke Henry and forward/center Eric Moreland, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Akoon-Purcell (6-6, 200) was a two-way player for Denver during the 2018-19 season, appearing in seven games with the Nuggets. In two games with the Delaware Blue Coats, the Illinois State product averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.00 steals in 29.0 minutes.

Gaddy (6-3, 200) spent last season with the Oklahoma City Blue where he appeared in 49 games (48 starts) and averaged 9.5 points, 7.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 29.4 minutes, shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from three-point range.

Henry (6-6, 215) played for Ironi Nahariya of the Israeli BSL last year, appearing in 33 games (31 starts) and registering averages of 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.52 steals in 31.3 minutes. The Chicago native previously spent two seasons with the Oklahoma City Blue from 2016-18 before being signed to a Two-Way Contract by Memphis midseason where he played in 20 games with the Grizzlies and averaged 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.55 steals in 18.9 minutes.

Moreland (6-10, 240) is a four-year NBA veteran who previously played for Sacramento, Detroit, Phoenix and finished the 2018-19 season with Toronto. The NBA Champion has appeared in 83 career games and holds averages of 1.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 10.8 minutes, shooting 53.7 percent from the field.

A complete Oklahoma City Thunder training camp roster can be found here.

The Thunder will host its annual media day today beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena.