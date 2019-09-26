Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 3 – 9/24/19

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|8-0
|18-3
|Centralia
|7-1
|13-5
|Clifton-Clyde
|6-2
|8-6
|Wetmore
|6-3
|8-6
|Frankfort
|4-3
|9-5
|Hanover
|5-4
|12-12
|Linn
|5-4
|11-10
|Washington County
|3-4
|5-12
|Doniphan West
|3-5
|7-14
|Blue Valley
|3-6
|7-9
|Axtell
|2-6
|4-10
|Troy
|1-7
|1-12
|Onaga
|1-8
|3-14
Scores from September 24, 2019
Axtell def Blue Valley 25-27, 25-22, 25-22
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-23
**Frankfort def Axtell 25-7, 13-25, 25-16
Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-15, 25-18
Wetmore def Washington County 25-7, 27-25
**Valley Heights def Washington County 25-12, 25-18
**Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-20, 25-21
Clifton-Clyde def Hanover 26-24, 25-21
Centralia def Hanover 25-19, 25-23
Linn def Troy 25-22, 25-20
Linn def Doniphan West 25-16, 25-19
Linn def Onaga 25-17, 25-9
Doniphan West def Troy 25-21, 19-25, 25-19
**Doniphan West def Onaga 25-19, 25-13
Onaga def Troy 25-16, 28-26
**denotes non-league match
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 21
Republic County Invitational
POOL PLAY
Clifton-Clyde def Hanover 26-24, 23-25, 25-21
Thayer Central def Hanover 25-12, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Republic County 25-15, 25-17
Thayer Central def Clifton-Clyde 25-17, 25-17
Hanover def Republic County 25-13, 25-22
Beloit def Linn 25-8, 25-18
Smith Center def Linn 25-10, 25-8
Linn def Pike Valley 25-11, 25-11
Consolation Bracket
Hanover def Pike Valley 25-22, 25-22
Republic County def Linn 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
7th Place
Linn def Pike Valley 25-15, 25-16
5th Place
Hanover def Republic County 25-13, 22-25, 25-23
Semi-Finals
Smith Center def Clifton-Clyde 25-11, 25-10
3rd Place
Thayer Central def Clifton-Clyde 25-12, 25-22
Hiawatha Invitational
St. Joe-Lafayette def Doniphan West 25-22, 25-22
Atchison def Doniphan West 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
Centralia def Doniphan West 25-13, 25-13
Doniphan West def Troy 25-10, 25-12
Atchison def Centralia 26-24, 25-18
Centralia def Troy 25-13, 25-9
St. Joe-Lafayette def Centralia 25-20, 27-25
St. Joe-Lafayette def Troy 25-10, 25-12
Atchison def Troy 25-13, 26-24
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, October 1
at Washington County – Cl-Clyde, Centralia, DWest
at Frankfort – Troy, Onaga
at Valley Heights – Linn, Hanover
at Wetmore – Axell, Blue Valley
Saturday, September 28
Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Wetmore, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde