Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 3 – 9/24/19

By
Derek Nester
-
Team League Overall
Valley Heights 8-0 18-3
Centralia 7-1 13-5
Clifton-Clyde 6-2 8-6
Wetmore 6-3 8-6
Frankfort 4-3 9-5
Hanover 5-4 12-12
Linn 5-4 11-10
Washington County 3-4 5-12
Doniphan West 3-5 7-14
Blue Valley 3-6 7-9
Axtell 2-6 4-10
Troy 1-7 1-12
Onaga 1-8 3-14

ss

Scores from September 24, 2019
Axtell def Blue Valley 25-27, 25-22, 25-22
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-23
**Frankfort def Axtell 25-7, 13-25, 25-16
Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-15, 25-18
Wetmore def Washington County 25-7, 27-25
**Valley Heights def Washington County 25-12, 25-18
**Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-20, 25-21
Clifton-Clyde def Hanover 26-24, 25-21
Centralia def Hanover 25-19, 25-23
Linn def Troy 25-22, 25-20
Linn def Doniphan West 25-16, 25-19
Linn def Onaga 25-17, 25-9
Doniphan West def Troy 25-21, 19-25, 25-19
**Doniphan West def Onaga 25-19, 25-13
Onaga def Troy 25-16, 28-26
**denotes non-league match

TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 21

Republic County Invitational
POOL PLAY
Clifton-Clyde def Hanover 26-24, 23-25, 25-21
Thayer Central def Hanover 25-12, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Republic County 25-15, 25-17
Thayer Central def Clifton-Clyde 25-17, 25-17
Hanover def Republic County 25-13, 25-22
Beloit def Linn 25-8, 25-18
Smith Center def Linn 25-10, 25-8
Linn def Pike Valley 25-11, 25-11
Consolation Bracket
Hanover def Pike Valley 25-22, 25-22
Republic County def Linn 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
7th Place
Linn def Pike Valley 25-15, 25-16
5th Place
Hanover def Republic County 25-13, 22-25, 25-23
Semi-Finals
Smith Center def Clifton-Clyde 25-11, 25-10
3rd Place
Thayer Central def Clifton-Clyde 25-12, 25-22

Hiawatha Invitational
St. Joe-Lafayette def Doniphan West 25-22, 25-22
Atchison def Doniphan West 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
Centralia def Doniphan West 25-13, 25-13
Doniphan West def Troy 25-10, 25-12
Atchison def Centralia 26-24, 25-18
Centralia def Troy 25-13, 25-9
St. Joe-Lafayette def Centralia 25-20, 27-25
St. Joe-Lafayette def Troy 25-10, 25-12
Atchison def Troy 25-13, 26-24

UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, October 1
at Washington County – Cl-Clyde, Centralia, DWest
at Frankfort – Troy, Onaga
at Valley Heights – Linn, Hanover
at Wetmore – Axell, Blue Valley

Saturday, September 28
Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Wetmore, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights

Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde

