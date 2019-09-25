OKC Thunder Signs Markel Brown

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 24, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Markel Brown to a contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

The Oklahoma State product has appeared in 113 games (35 starts) as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets where he owns career averages of 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.9 minutes per game.

This past season, Brown played in Turkey for Darüşşafaka where he saw action in 33 games (18 starts) and posted averages of 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.4 minutes.

During the 2017-18 season, Brown appeared in 22 games (20 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League and averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.41 steals in 31.4 minutes per game before signing a Two-Way Contract with the Rockets.