Kansas Football at TCU Game Preview

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks leave for their second road trip of the 2019 season, as they face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on FM 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming of Kansas Jayhawk Football is restricted to a 75 mile radius of Marysville, Kansas (FM 95.5 KNDY) & Cawker City, Kansas (Z-96.3 The Lake) via our website and mobile apps. Please see this article for more details.

The game marks the second Big 12 conference game of the year for the Jayhawks, after falling to West Virginia, 24-29, on September 21. In that game, Andrew Parchment led the way offensively with five receptions for 132 and two touchdowns, resulting in his first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor.

Saturday’s game against TCU is the 36th in the team’s history, with the Horned Frogs holding the series lead at 22-9-4, including a 10-2-2 advantage in Fort Worth, Texas. Last season, Kansas got the best of TCU in Lawrence, where the Jayhawks snuck out a 27-26 victory.