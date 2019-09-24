Scholarships awarded to nursing students

NORTON, Kan. – The Norton Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to support the enhancement of quality health care for the residents of Norton County and surrounding counties, has awarded scholarships to students pursuing degrees in the nursing field. The Foundation presented the scholarship awards to the following recipients to help financially support their education for the Fall 2019 semester:

Matt Rushton, Norton, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund; Matt is in the practical nursing program at Colby Community College, Norton campus. He currently works as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician for Norton County EMS.

Alyssa DeBoer, Prairie View , awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the George Jones Nursing Scholarship Fund; Alyssa is working on her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Fort Hays State University. She served as an intern at Norton County Hospital through the Nex-Generation program in the summer of 2019.

Amber Graber, Norton, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the George Jones Nursing Scholarship Fund; Amber is taking college courses at Colby Community College to become an RN. She is currently employed with Norton County Hospital.

The Norton Regional Health Foundation at Norton County Hospital awards academic scholarships each spring, summer and fall semester to students who are enrolled in college courses, are seeking degrees in the medical field and express interest in working at Norton County Hospital in the future. It is through donor support that these scholarships can be awarded, and the Foundation is grateful to donors for their generous contributions.