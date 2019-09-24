Norton Co Board of Commissioners Meeting September 23, 2019

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

September 23, 2019

Convene

Chainnan Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on September 23, 2019 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

Register of Deeds

Wanda Vincent, Norton County Register of Deeds was in to present bids for a new recording book. The bids ranged from $758.01 to $1,035.00. The bid is for a full canvas binder with leather corners to match the books currently being used. A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the bid from MCM, Inc in the amount of$758.0l. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Solid Waste

Brian Smith, Norton County Solid Waste spoke with the commission about complications he is having with the recycle trash. Recycle needs to be recycle only and no trash within the loads delivered. Brian stated that he has spoke with entities delivering the recycle and the problem still exist. After discussion the commission informed Brian not to accept any loads with questionable material and charge as regular household trash.

September 16th, 2019 Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the minutes from September 16th, 2019 with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Willdan Engineering

Aaron Tilden and Aaron Etzkorn with Willdan Business Development Engineering were in to visit with the commission on the Courthouse RFQ. Aaron T. stated that their firm is always looking to see what they can do better for client service and to improve their proposal process. The commission gave input on their decision and how the process selection went in selection of a firm to proceed with the Courthouse renovation of electrical. HVAC and plumbing

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 9/30/2019. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.