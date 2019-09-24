Kansas at Texas Football Set For 6 PM Kick On October 19th

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on FM 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming of Kansas Jayhawk Football is restricted to a 75 mile radius of Marysville, Kansas (FM 95.5 KNDY) & Cawker City, Kansas (Z-96.3 The Lake) via our website and mobile apps. Please see this article for more details.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Longhorns will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 on Longhorn Network, the network announced on Tuesday. The game will be the fourth conference game of the season for the Jayhawks and their second conference game on the road.

The matchup against Texas will be the 19th in school history for the Jayhawks, with the Longhorns claiming the series advantage, 15-3.