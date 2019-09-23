Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 33-28, in Home-Opener

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 33-28, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to start 3-0 for a third-straight season.

Kansas City Chiefs Football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas as well as Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska. No internet streaming of Chiefs Football is available due to NFL restrictions.

Leading by five with just under two minutes left, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes found tailback Darrel Williams for a 16-yard gain on third-and-nine to seal the victory despite a persistent Ravens’ rally and send the home crowd home with a win.

Mahomes completed 27-of-37 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns on the day, leading Kansas City back from an early deficit to build a double-digit lead.

Trailing by six after a Ravens’ touchdown drive, the Chiefs scored 23 unanswered points before halftime behind huge performances from tailback LeSean McCoy, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and tight end Travis Kelce.

McCoy was responsible for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the day – answering the Ravens’ score with a 1-yard plunge over the goal line – before wide receiver Demarcus Robinson followed up his two-touchdown performance last week against Oakland with an 18-yard, one-handed scoring grab.

It was then Hardman’s turn a drive later, as the rookie hauled in an 83-yard touchdown from Mahomes to make it three-straight drives for Kansas City that ended in six points.

Hardman finished the game with a team-leading 97 yards through the air.

The Ravens responded with a score of their own following the break, as tailback Mark Ingram dashed ahead for a 19-yard touchdown to bring Baltimore within 10, but McCoy was back in the end zone on a 14-yard catch late in the third quarter to again extend the Chiefs’ lead.

Baltimore went on to narrow the deficit to just three points with 15 fourth-quarter points, but Mahomes found Williams on third down to extend their final drive and secure the win.

Defensively, the Chiefs’ held off Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson and the league’s top statistical offense despite their fourth-quarter rally. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was right in the middle of that performance, tallying three quarterback hurries, 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed on the afternoon. Fellow defensive end Frank Clark also notched a sack – his first of the 2019 season – while safety Tyrann Mathieu tallied three defensed passes.

It all helped the Chiefs send the Arrowhead faithful home with a victory on Sunday as Mahomes re-wrote the record books yet again. The game marked the 24-year-old Mahomes’ 13th game with 300 or more yards through the air, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner for the most such performances through 20 career games in the Super Bowl Era.

The Chiefs also scored at least 26 points for the 21st consecutive game, extending their NFL record.

Kansas City will look to stay in the win column next week when they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions next Sunday.