Kansas Falls To West Virginia 29-24

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers, 29-24, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, in the team’s conference-opener on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley led the Kansas offense with 275 yards passing, including a second-quarter strike to junior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II and a third quarter 75-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment. The 75-yard strike to Parchment was the longest touchdown of the season for the Jayhawks. Stanley connected with Parchment for a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring the Jayhawks within five.

Defensively, the Jayhawks brought down West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall on three occasions, including individual sacks from Dru Prox and Caleb Sampson. Prox, junior hawk Kyron Johnson and senior safety Mike Lee led the Jayhawks on the defensive end with nine tackles each.

The Jayhawks will hit the road for their first away conference game of the season at TCU on September 28 at 11 a.m. on FS1.