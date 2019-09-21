Kansas Falls To West Virginia 29-24

By
Derek Nester
-

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers, 29-24, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, in the team’s conference-opener on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley led the Kansas offense with 275 yards passing, including a second-quarter strike to junior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II  and a third quarter 75-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment. The 75-yard strike to Parchment was the longest touchdown of the season for the Jayhawks. Stanley connected with Parchment for a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring the Jayhawks within five.

Defensively, the Jayhawks brought down West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall on three occasions, including individual sacks from Dru Prox and Caleb Sampson. Prox, junior hawk Kyron Johnson and senior safety Mike Lee led the Jayhawks on the defensive end with nine tackles each.

The Jayhawks will hit the road for their first away conference game of the season at TCU on September 28 at 11 a.m. on FS1.

Previous articleKNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/20/19
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR