Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 3 – 9/18/19

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|7-0
|16-3
|Centralia
|6-1
|9-3
|Hanover
|5-2
|9-8
|Wetmore
|5-2
|7-5
|Clifton-Clyde
|5-2
|5-2
|Washington County
|3-3
|5-10
|Frankfort
|3-3
|7-5
|Blue Valley
|3-4
|7-7
|Linn
|2-4
|6-7
|Doniphan West
|2-4
|4-10
|Troy
|1-5
|1-5
|Axtell
|1-6
|3-9
|Onaga
|0-7
|2-12
Scores from September 17, 2019
Hanover def Doniphan West 25-22, 25-18
Frankfort def Hanover 27-25, 25-22
Frankfort def Doniphan West 26-24, 25-19
Centralia def Linn 25-11, 26-24
Centralia def Washington County 25-15, 25-18
Washington County def Linn 21-25, 25-18, 25-20
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-7, 25-8
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-3, 25-18
Valley Heights def Blue Valley 25-16, 25-16
Blue Valley def Onaga 25-15, 28-26
Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 16-25, 25-10, 25-14
Clifton-Clyde def Onaga 25-17, 25-19
Troy def Axtell 17-25, 25-16, 25-17
Wetmore def Axtell 25-19, 25-15
Wetmore def Troy 25-16, 25-22
**denotes not a league match
Thursday, September 12
Atchison def Doniphan West 25-20, 25-17
Jackson Heights def Doniphan West 25-3, 25-14
Maur Hill/Mount Academy def D West 25-18, 25-21
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 8
Southern Cloud Invitational
Thunder Ridge def Linn 25-10, 23-25, 25-15
Hanover def Southern Cloud 25-14, 25-12
Linn def Rock Hills 25-16, 25-10
Linn def Southern Cloud 25-10, 25-21
Blue Valley def Rock Hills 25-11, 25-19
Blue Valley def Southern Cloud 25-23, 25-19
Thunder Ridge def Hanover 27-25, 15-25, 25-16
Linn def Blue Valley 25-14, 10-25, 25-22
Hanover def Rock Hills 25-11, 25-12
Blue Valley def St. John’s/Tipton 25-15, 25-20
Hanover def St. John’s/Tipton 25-12, 25-20
Thunder Ridge def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-16
Hanover def Blue Valley 25-19, 25-20
Linn def Hanover 27-25, 25-23
1st-Thunder Ridge
2nd-Linn
3rd-Hanover
4th-St. John’s/Tipton
5th-Blue Valley
Riley County Invitational Tournament
Valley Heights def Holton 25-14, 13-25, 25-23
Valley Heights def St. Marys 16-25, 25-21, 25-17
Chapman def Valley Heights 25-16, 25-20
Semi-Finals
Valley Heights def Jefferson Co North 25-15, 25-23
Finals
Valley Heights def Chapman 25-17, 19-25, 26-24
Frankfort Invitational Tournament
Jackson Heights def Doniphan West 25-10, 25-16
Jackson Heights def Frankfort 15-25, 25-10, 25-15
Jackson Heights def Onaga 25-16, 25-12
Jackson Heights def Washington County 25-17, 25-14
Jackson Heights def Wetmore 25-10, 25-17
Frankfort def Doniphan West 25-13, 26-28, 25-16
Frankfort def Onaga 25-15, 25-13
Frankfort def Washington County 10-25, 25-13, 25-23
Frankfort def Wetmore 26-28, 25-15, 25-11
Wetmore def Onaga 25-10, 25-15
Wetmore def Washington County 25-13, 25-16
Washington County def Onaga 25-17, 25-18
Washington County def Doniphan West 25-20, 25-15
Doniphan West def Onaga 25-21, 21-25, 25-17
Doniphan West def Wetmore 15-25, 25-23, 25-23
1st-Jackson Heights
2nd-Frankfort
3rd-Wetmore 6-6 in pool play sets
4th Washington County 5-6 in pool play sets
5th-Doniphan West 5-8 in pool play sets
6th-Onaga
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 24
at Onaga – Linn, Doniphan West, Troy
at Axtell – Frankfort, Blue Valley
at Valley Heights – Washington County, Wetmore
at Clifton-Clyde – Hanover, Centralia
Saturday, September 21
Hiawatha Invitational
Doniphan West
Centralia
Troy
Republic County Invitational
Linn
Hanover
Clifton-Clyde
Saturday, September 22
Axtell Invitational
Axtell
Frankfort
Linn
Valley Heights
Wetmore
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley
Clifton-Clyde