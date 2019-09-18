Kansas Farm Bureau To Celebrate 101st Annual Meeting in December

MANHATTAN – Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) will celebrate its 101st annual meeting Dec. 1-3 in Manhattan.

“This annual meeting will mark more than a century of work for the state’s largest farm organization,” Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “The work that began when farmers and ranchers joined as one because they knew they were stronger together continues today. We look forward to celebrating with our members, county Farm Bureaus and friends from across the state.”

The event will begin Sunday afternoon at KFB headquarters with a townhall featuring invited political officials. A banquet featuring remarks from Felts will follow at the Manhattan Conference Center. Farm Family designees and the Distinguished Service Award winner will be recognized.

On Monday, informational workshops, tradeshow vendors and a silent auction will be available to attendees. During the morning general session, awards for Friends of Agriculture, Natural Resources, YF&R programs and the YF&R photo contest will be presented. Mitch Holthus, the play-by-play broadcaster for the Kansas City Chiefs, will give the keynote address Monday afternoon. County Farm Bureaus and the 2019 class of Leadership KFB also will be recognized.

Lucas Maddy and The Kansas Cartel will perform Monday evening at the Kansas State University Student Union Ballroom. The concert is a fundraiser for KFB’s Foundation for Agriculture and Legal Foundation.

Scott Bennett and Megan Nelson will represent the American Farm Bureau Federation and speak about livestock and broadband, respectively. Other workshop topics include the 2020 Census, trade and KFB’s member health care benefit, among others.

On Tuesday, voting delegates will debate and adopt policy statements for 2020 and elect the KFB vice president, the chair of the Women’s Leadership Committee and board members from the odd-numbered Farm Bureau districts.