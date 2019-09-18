Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The 2019 season is only a few weeks old, but the accolades are already rolling in for Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs Football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas as well as Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska. No internet streaming of Chiefs Football is available due to NFL restrictions.

Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday following his four-touchdown performance in last Sunday’s victory over the Oakland Raiders, earning the award for the third time in his young career after winning it in both Weeks 1 and 2 of last season.

The third-year signal caller – who just turned 24 on Tuesday – completed 30-of-44 passes for 443 yards against Oakland, marking his second-highest yardage total in a single game. Mahomes also posted a 131.2 passer rating in the contest – the third-highest mark of his career – and is the only quarterback in the league to tally a rating of 131.0 or higher in both games so far this season.

His performance also marked his sixth outing with 300+ passing yards and 4+ touchdowns in just his 19th career game, passing Pro Football Hall of Famers Kurt Warner (5) and Dan Marino (5) for the most such outings through a player’s first 40 games.

Mahomes currently leads the NFL in passing yards (821), touchdown passes (7) and yards-per-completion (14.9) through the first two weeks of the season, and if his performance so far is any indication, this likely isn’t the only hardware the reigning MVP will be collecting this season.