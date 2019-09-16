Kansas Football Tabbed National Team of the Week

Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference

The Kansas football team was announced as the Reveal Suites National Team of the Week.

The Jayhawks turned around an early 10-0 deficit, then dominated Boston College for a 48-24 road win, beating an autonomy conference team on the road for the first time since 2008.

The announcement came on “Playbook” on ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM. Each Monday during the season the Reveal Suits National Team of the Week will be unveiled during the program, which airs weekdays from Noon-3 p.m. CT. The FWAA’s All-America Committee selects the weekly winner and all Division I FBS and FCS schools are eligible to be selected.

Khalil Herbert ran for 187 yards and Pooka Williams Jr. added another 122 for Kansas, which gave Les Miles a win in his 200th career game as a head coach. The last time two Jayhawks ran for 100 or more yards was 2014 against Iowa State. Senior quarterback Carter Stanley was equally potent through the air, completing 20-of-27 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am for those kids,” Miles said. “If anybody wants to know why a guy would come back, college football, this night tells you how important college football is.”

This is the fourth time for Kansas to win the Team of the Week honors and its first since 2016.