Chiefs Defeat Raiders, 28-10, Behind QB Patrick Mahomes’ Four Touchdown Passes

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders, 28-10, at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday afternoon to move to 2-0 on the young campaign.

Oakland jumped out to a 10-point lead before Kansas City exploded for 28 points in the second quarter alone, as Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns to establish a commanding advantage in the blink of an eye, and they never looked back.

Fourth-year wide out Demarcus Robinson caught two of those scores, hauling in a 44-yard grab to kick off the scoring and a 39-yard catch in the closing seconds of the first half. Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman also found the end zone during the quarter with a 42-yard touchdown – the first of his professional career – before tight end Travis Kelce brought in a 27-yard score.

Mahomes’ 278 passing yards during the scoring-barrage were the most in a single quarter since 2008 and his four scoring strikes were the most in franchise history. The performance also marked Mahomes’ seventh-straight road game with at least three touchdown passes, setting an NFL record.

The 23-year-old Mahomes went on to complete 30-of-44 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns in the game, recording the second-most passing yards of his young career.

Robinson ended his day with a career-high six catches for 172 yards and two scores while Kelce also put together a strong game, catching seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

It all helped the Chiefs score 26+ points for a 20th consecutive contest, setting yet another NFL record.

Defensively, cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward each tallied an interception in the contest while cornerback Kendall Fuller, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and defensive lineman Chris Jones each notched a sack as Kansas City held Oakland scoreless following their early 10-point lead.

The victory marked the Chiefs’ ninth over Oakland in the last 10 meetings between the two teams, and in Kansas City’s last visit to The Black Hole before the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020, the Chiefs secured the all-time series at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum with a record of 22-20-1.

The Chiefs return to Kansas City next Sunday to take on the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.