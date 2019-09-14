Washington Co. Commissioners Discuss B Street Project

Washington County Commissioners meeting last Monday conducted mostly routine business, including discussion of asbestos removal in preparation for the courthouse basement waterproofing project. Washington City Administrator Carl Chalfant met to discuss a state cost share program which could assist with continuation of the B Street project. An extension north from near Kiers Thriftway is expected to cost some $700,000, which would be short of a KDOT target of $1 million projects.

Consensus was to expand the scope to qualify. Washington County is responsible for B Street from U S 36 north through town, while the City is responsible for curb, gutter, and sidewalks. Work may be considered east on College Street if needed to qualify.