Preliminary Hearing Set For Nov. 5th For Former County Clerk Sonya Stohs

The Marshall County Board of Commissioners heard an update on the pending insurance claim regarding former County Clerk Sonya Stohs. Information needed for the claims cannot be obtained due to the pending case. The county counselor is working to get a protective order for the Attorney General to release information to the County for the purpose of completing the claims.

A status conference for Stohs last Tuesday in the Marshall County District Court had some 30 people in attendance, who learned that via a teleconference Judge John Weingart had met with attorneys, establishing a preliminary hearing for November 5, at 11 am. Stohs will be required to attend, as prosecution and defense will question witnesses. Should evidence warrant that a crime was committed, the matter would proceed to trial.

Stohs is free on $10,000 bond, with pending charges of misuse of public funds in excess of $100,000. A prison sentence of 31 – 136 months could accompany a fine up to $300,000 if convicted.