Marshall Co. Commissioners Hear Rising Costs For New County Jail

Marshall County Commissioners met last Monday. Costs for a proposed new county jail have risen to nearly $6 million, plus 12.5% amounting to an additional $750,000 or more for architectural and construction manager costs. Lloyd builders presented a guaranteed maximum price for the Jail and Administration building, which includes add alternates and value engineering alternates. They were disappointed in the bid turnouts but felt the ones they had were competitive. The cost does not include the engineering fees or soft costs for the jail. They will meet with the City of Marysville to go over the proposed construction and answer any questions. If the Board chooses to move forward with the project, construction/demolition would begin as soon as possible. The Board could push the project out and then send out for re-bid. The gamble is that the bids could continue to come in higher and no guarantee that they will receive any new bidders. Sheriff Dan Hargrave in a media release week before last promised a public meeting to before a decision by commissioners is finalized to outline the project, and address questions, to be scheduled this fall, although no date has been set.

Commissioners discussed a bridge that has been washed out in Cleveland Township on Zenith Road. Discussion on solutions and costs of repairs will continue. The KDOT Low Volume Bridge Replacement Program could be used for a bridge less than 50’ in length and will be 90% state funded with the County picking up the remaining 10%. If the County would choose to close an existing bridge and take off of inventory, then the County could qualify for an additional $50,000 for the project. Unanimous approval for engineering services in the amount of $18,000 was approved.

The tax sale is set for September 20, at 10:00 a.m. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, September 16, at 8:30 a.m. which will include the 2020 Marshall County Budget Hearing at 9:00.