KNDY Area High School Celebrated Homecoming Friday

Marysville High School named Mercedes Zutterman Queen and Brycen Detimore King. The Bulldogs defeated Clay Center 56-31 at Homer Hanson Stadium.

Over in Hanover, Teagen Zabokrtsky was named Queen with Jonah Webber crowned King. The Wildcats defeated Doniphan West 44-8.

Over in Axtell, Queen was awarded to Kori Schmelzle and King to Derek Buessing. The Eagles defeated Blue Valley-Randolph 58-6.

Frankfort High School held their Homecoming as well Friday, with Grace Schell named Queen along with Garret Dalinghaus King. The FHS Wildcats took Onaga 54-6.

The Centralia Panthers hosted the Riley County Falcons for the Panthers Homecoming game, where Emma Holthaus was named Queen along with Noah Quigley as King. Centralia won over Riley County 54-32.

Across the state line in Nebraska, Diller-Odell hosted Lawrence-Nelson for Homecoming. Melina Kostal was named Queen, and Conner Klecan King. Lawrence-Nelson got the best of Diller-Odell, winning 38-22.