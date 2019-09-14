Gage County Approves Sales Tax Resolution For Beatrice Six Judgement

Gage County Board of Supervisors meeting last Wednesday voted unanimously following a public hearing, to adopt a resolution for a sales and use tax of one half of one percent to be used to pay a judgement of $28 million in the Beatrice Six case.

Term will be 7 years, or until the judgment is paid in full if less than 7 years. With no comment from the public, approval was given for the appointment of Ben Kidder, Robert J. Moran and Tammy Zarybnicky for a 6-year term on the Board of Trustees of Hospital Authority.