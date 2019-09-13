Homecoming Tonight For Marysville, Hanover and Axtell

Marysville will host Clay Center tonight for Homecoming. A parade downtown at 2 will run from 5th to 8th Streets, then south to Homer Hanson Stadium for a pep rally to follow. United Bank and Trust will host the annual homecoming tailgate party at Marysville City Park beginning at 5, with free food, prizes, the MHS band and cheerleaders, and coach Dustin Heuer on the KNDY Coaches Corner live at 5:15.

Queen candidates are Sami Bartels, Rachel Holthaus, Grace Lauer, Nicole Mocerino, and Mercedes Zutterman. King candidates are Noah Ackerman, Garron Champoux, Bryce Detimore, Brandon Schroedl, and Storm Slupianek. Winners crowned during halftime activities.

Hanover Wildcats entertain Doniphan West. A parade at 2:30 from the school to the post office is planned, with coronation at 6 before the game. Queen candidates are MaKenna Jueneman, Cassie Stallbaumer, and Taeghan Zabokrtsky, with King candidates Isaac Bruna, Jonah Weber, and Zachary Zarybnicky.

The Axtell Eagles are home to Blue Valley, and will host Eagle Spirit Day Friday, with a homecoming barbecue for students and families. Queen candidates are Kinsey Feldkamp, Taylor McClellan, Bree Oorting, and Kori Schmelzle. King candidates are Derek Buessing, Quinn Buessing, JJ Hart, and Clark Werner. Winners crowned at 6:30.

Finally, the Centralia Panthers take on Riley County. A pep rally at the football field is planned at 2:30, with coronation at 6:30. Queen candidates are Kennedy Becker, Emma Holthaus, and Morgan Kramer, with King candidates Corbin Becker, Kamble Haverkamp, and Noah Quigley.